Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
Playoff bound San Antonio FC is the best team in the Alamo City
Toyota Stadium has been rocking lately.
YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant
Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
MuySA: Leaving San Antonio made me realize the Alamo City's beauty
San Antonio, I love you.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it's on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.
San Antonio driver crashes into Fred's Fish Fry on the Northwest Side
The driver was detained on suspicion of a DWI.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
New art history book by S.A. native examines the city's 'treasures'
What makes something a masterpiece?
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
KENS 5
Street tacos have a whole new meaning with Chef John Meyer | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From working at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys to serving at The Olympics to the World Series, Chef John Meyer has done it all. And now, he's back in the San Antonio area where he grew up, to serve the community. On Neighborhood Eats: Food...
