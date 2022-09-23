Read full article on original website
Stronger than Cancer Event at Big Creek State Park this Saturday (10/1/22)
Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning, talks about the special meaning that the 3rd Annual Stronger Than Cancer Event has this Saturday October 1, 2022 from 10a-1p at Big Creek State Park. The event was created in honor of longtime employee and friend Abby Huntrods, who began battling breast cancer several years ago. We lost Abby last October and this will be the first event without her in person, but, spiritually...we KNOW she will be with us. Come out to Big Creek State Park for this family friendly event which includes a 5K Walk at 10:30am to benefit Can Do Cancer. Face painting, bubbles, an ice cream truck, food and even local Des Moines favorite, our buddy, Andrew Hoyt (Song: Good Morning Des Moines) will be there to entertain! You can donate by clicking here: CanDoCancer.org/Impact/Stronger-Than-Cancer Please come out to have some fun while sharing your stories of cancer survivors, patients and those we have lost to this disease.
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 7 (Sept. 23, 2022)
Who won the Wyckoff Heating & Cooling Play of the Week? Plus, Indianola vs Norwalk will be the next Game of the Week.
Iowa Weather Forecast: Stiff fall breeze continues for one more day
The breeze will stick around into Monday, but relax for the rest of the week. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s will be common thru Thursday!
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
Tropical Storm Ian 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 25 Advisory Forecast Update
Ian is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida this week. The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to start rapidly intensifying tonight into Monday.
Semi-tractor trailer crashes into median on westbound I-80, disrupting traffic
IOWA, USA — A crash on westbound I-80 will affect traffic on the interstate, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a semi-tractor trailer crashed into the center median cable barriers near mile marker 100. The semi subsequently dragged the cables across the...
