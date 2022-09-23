ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Stronger than Cancer Event at Big Creek State Park this Saturday (10/1/22)

Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning, talks about the special meaning that the 3rd Annual Stronger Than Cancer Event has this Saturday October 1, 2022 from 10a-1p at Big Creek State Park. The event was created in honor of longtime employee and friend Abby Huntrods, who began battling breast cancer several years ago. We lost Abby last October and this will be the first event without her in person, but, spiritually...we KNOW she will be with us. Come out to Big Creek State Park for this family friendly event which includes a 5K Walk at 10:30am to benefit Can Do Cancer. Face painting, bubbles, an ice cream truck, food and even local Des Moines favorite, our buddy, Andrew Hoyt (Song: Good Morning Des Moines) will be there to entertain! You can donate by clicking here: CanDoCancer.org/Impact/Stronger-Than-Cancer Please come out to have some fun while sharing your stories of cancer survivors, patients and those we have lost to this disease.
POLK CITY, IA
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury

IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
POLK COUNTY, IA
