ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton reveals what her children asked her before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5GyK_0i7kOgAb00

Princess Kate Middleton has revealed what questions her children - nine-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis - expressed during the preparations for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Windsor Guildhall, marking their first royal engagement since the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.

After expressing her appreciation for the volunteers and operational staff who helped organise the event, she addressed how her three children had watched the funeral preparations take place.

“When we’ve been doing the school run, we’ve been able to see the preparations going up. We’ve seen it growing,” she said at Windsor, as reported by Hello! .

“It must have been quite a mission,” the royal continued. “Having gone backwards and forwards last week, we could see it slowly growing. It seemed so well organised.”

The royal went on to recall how George, Charlotte and Louis were “beady-eyed,” as they noticed security drones flying around Windsor, prior to the funeral. She went on to share that after her children spotted the drones, they were prompted to ask her and husband Prince William about it.

On Thursday, Kate also addressed how she felt the Queen’s presence around her, following the announcement of the monarch’s death on 8 September.

To a crowd of funeral staff and volunteers, Prince William shared that when he was in Balmoral, as that’s where his grandmother died, he saw five “rainbows” in the sky . In response, his wife noted that the rainbows were a sign, as she said: “â€‹â€‹Her Majesty was looking down on us.”

Additionally, Kate and William thanked a group of supporters who were at Windsor to pay tribute to the Queen and watched the procession of her coffin up to the castle, before her service on Monday.

The Prince and Princess also arrived at Windsor Guildhall in all black, as they are still observing the royal mourning period for the Queen, which will end on Monday.

Kate’s royal engagement on Thursday wasn’t the first time that she shared details about her children, in the wake of the Queen’s death. Speaking to well-wishers outside of Windsor Castle on 10 September, Kate revealed how Louis reacted to his great-grandmother’s passing .

“My little Louis - this is just so sweet - said ‘Mummy, don’t worry because she’s now with great-grandpa,’” she recalled.

She also spoke to Australia’s governor-general David Hurley at a meeting in Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s funeral , and was quoted as saying that Louis is asking her a lot of questions about the monarch’s death.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?,’” Hurley said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently living in Windsor with their children, after moving out of their official residence in Kensington Palace in London at the end of the summer.

Comments / 1

Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hurley
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
Margaret Minnicks

Jill Biden criticized for wearing a fascinator to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were the only two people from the United States invited to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden was dressed in a Maison Schiaparelli black suit. Some people on social media did not criticize the 71-year-old attendee for her suit, but they were quick to point out that she made a fashion faux pas by wearing a black fascinator instead of a black hat.
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy