Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus

Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God.

Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed” a post by another Truth Social user which read: “Jesus is the Greatest. President @realDonaldTrump is the second greatest”.

(Unknown)

The admission that he would be “second” behind anyone is a notable example of humility from the twice-impeached ex-president, who frequently boasts of being the greatest chief executive in American history and describes his own accomplishments using similar superlatives.

The former president has been on a tear on Truth Social in recent days, posting furiously after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a massive fraud lawsuit against him, three of his adult children and his company.