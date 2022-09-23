ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
 3 days ago

Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God.

Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed” a post by another Truth Social user which read: “Jesus is the Greatest. President @realDonaldTrump is the second greatest”.

The admission that he would be “second” behind anyone is a notable example of humility from the twice-impeached ex-president, who frequently boasts of being the greatest chief executive in American history and describes his own accomplishments using similar superlatives.

The former president has been on a tear on Truth Social in recent days, posting furiously after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a massive fraud lawsuit against him, three of his adult children and his company.

Ed Mogive
3d ago

For Donald so loved himself, that he gave his only begotten presidency, that whosoever believeth in him should not have common sense, but have everlasting stupidity.

Kathy Gerber
3d ago

Hello darkness my old friend I see trumps brought you back again... because his lies are always creeping... its only quiet when I'm sleeping... and the vision that was planted in my brain, still remains. we need the sound of silence.. his people walked down there all alone.. he went inside to talk on the phone.. beneath the halo of the street lamp, his proud boys came there from their hate camp...when my eyes were stabbed by the flash of the orange light, that caused the fight... and made us long for the sound of silence.and in the orange light I saw ten thousand people maybe more. people talking without speaking, people hearing without listening... thier chants of hate that made pence scared and no one dared... to demand the sound of silence. And the people bowed and prayed to the orange God they made.🎶😁

Michael Hall
3d ago

Former President Trump is the biggest liar that ever walked on God’s green Earth, . Why does he continue lieing to the American people

Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
#Truth Social#Christians#American
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
