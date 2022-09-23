Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
wrnjradio.com
1 New Jersey resident wins $1M, 2 others win $50K each after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
NEW JERSEY – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, September 24, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. In addition, two tickets matched four of...
A $7 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Burlington County, NJ
A lottery ticket — which was sold at a very busy Burlington County, NJ retailer — just won an incredible $7.1 million dollar jackpot. The ticket, which matched all six numbers for the New Jersey Lottery’s Pick-6 drawing on September 22, was sold at ShopRite store on Route 38 in Hainesport, lottery officials announced on Friday.
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.
Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Pickleball In Atlantic City: Who Knew How Popular It Would Become?
Pickleball is said to be at the intersection of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is also looks somewhat like teams tennis in action. The Atlantic City Sports Commission has done it, again. They are partnering now through Saturday, September 24, 2022 with Pickleball Entertainment Consultants, LLC to present The Atlantic City Pickleball Open Indoor Championships.
Wildwood Restaurant Thanks Police With Free Meals After Car Rally
By now you have heard that two people died during the dangerous events of the unsanctioned car rally that caused havoc Saturday night in the Wildwoods. I wanted to tell you about a local restaurant that has rallied around the first responders who tried to protect people from this rally.
The Best Ice Cream I Ever Tasted Came From Northfield, NJ
Up until this weekend, vanilla ice cream was always my favorite flavor of ice cream. Oh, sure, I've enjoyed other flavors of ice cream, but I always came back to vanilla. Now you must understand I've enjoyed ice cream my whole life. Growing up, ice cream was our family's go-to...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Man eats 44 pork roll sandwiches to win the most Jersey eating contest
Six years ago, NJ Advance Media completed a comprehensive analysis to settle the simmering debate: Should the state’s singular specialty offbeat meat should be called pork roll or Taylor ham?. Saturday there was a certain competitive eating contest where there was no contest. It was 100% pork roll at...
NJ Could Soon Be Seizing and Destroying Obnoxious ‘Boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
