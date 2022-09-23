WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and the Atlanta Braves defeated Washington 8-0 Monday night to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season. Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta, which like New York has already clinched a playoff berth. Both teams have eight games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta. “It means a lot, but at the same time, it’s another win,” Elder said. “We’re trying to stack the wins on top of each other here and get ready for this weekend and the next three games after that.” Elder (2-3) threw 106 pitches and allowed only one runner to reach third base in his eighth career start. He struck out six for the Braves, who have won three in a row and eight of 11. It was Elder’s first victory since April 12, when he defeated Washington in his big league debut.

