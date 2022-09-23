Read full article on original website
Coastal Observer
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race
There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
wpde.com
Horry County dog is a contender for 'America's Favorite Pet'
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — An Aynor woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet. Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS "America’s Favorite Pet" contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook. In the first round, Bailey beat out 81...
Remains found amid search for SC man missing since July
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
wpde.com
First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide in Robeson County within 8 hours
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms homicide and crime scene investigators are on the scene Monday afternoon of a death investigation along the 300 block of Quick Road near Lumber Bridge. This is the second homicide investigation in the county within an eight-hour span.
wpde.com
Galivants Ferry man facing 2 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WODE) — Police arrested a Galivants Ferry man over the weekend and charged him with attempted murder. Two victims with gunshot wounds were located around midnight Saturday morning off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area of Horry County. A male victim told Horry County police...
WMBF
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody after shooting at two people with a shotgun late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Horry County Police said Cole Cooper, 25, of Galivants Ferry is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
Video: SpaceX launch seen from Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Myrtle Beach area skywatchers got a spectacular glimpse of a Florida space launch Saturday evening. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:32 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Spaceflight Now. The spacecraft was clearly visible as it streaked along the coastline of the southeastern U.S. […]
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating death of Robeson County woman found shot in car
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a woman who was shot Monday morning while in a car in the area of Highway 710 South and Tom M. Road in the Rowland area, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins...
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
sharkattackonline.com
Two Teens Arrested in Myrtle Beach
Today a teen was busted for his crimes in Myrtle Beach along with a missing teenage girl. The 19-year-old teen Jamal Prince was wanted for attempted murder and the teenage girl was wanted for running away with him. Corbin McConville says, “My golly gee that is so crazy.”. Jamal...
wpde.com
Horry County prepares for Hurricane Ian; how this storm compares to others
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florida residents are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Forecasters predict the storm will hit large sections of the state with heavy rain, wind and flooding- predicting that it will lose some of its strength before it will reach the Carolinas.
wpde.com
Memorial ride held in Myrtle Beach in honor of two fallen officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday a motorcycle memorial ride was held in honor of fallen officers Joseph McGarry Jr. and Jacob Hancher. More than a hundred bikers came out to pay their respects. In the midst of the roaring engines, was one motorcycle that at one point...
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
insideedition.com
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
An unlucky Myrtle Beach goer stumbled upon an urn filled with human remains, a common occurrence in Myrtle Beach. Once the remains had been found, Myrtle Beach Police handed them over to the Horry County coroner, Robert Edge, according to ABC 15. "Maybe somebody wanted to bury this at sea...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
