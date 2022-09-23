ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 5

Related
Coastal Observer

Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Horry County dog is a contender for 'America's Favorite Pet'

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — An Aynor woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet. Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS "America’s Favorite Pet" contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook. In the first round, Bailey beat out 81...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Society
wpde.com

Galivants Ferry man facing 2 attempted murder charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WODE) — Police arrested a Galivants Ferry man over the weekend and charged him with attempted murder. Two victims with gunshot wounds were located around midnight Saturday morning off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area of Horry County. A male victim told Horry County police...
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Horry#Russian
WBTW News13

Video: SpaceX launch seen from Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Myrtle Beach area skywatchers got a spectacular glimpse of a Florida space launch Saturday evening. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:32 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Spaceflight Now. The spacecraft was clearly visible as it streaked along the coastline of the southeastern U.S. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
sharkattackonline.com

Two Teens Arrested in Myrtle Beach

Today a teen was busted for his crimes in Myrtle Beach along with a missing teenage girl. The 19-year-old teen Jamal Prince was wanted for attempted murder and the teenage girl was wanted for running away with him. Corbin McConville says, “My golly gee that is so crazy.”. Jamal...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County prepares for Hurricane Ian; how this storm compares to others

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florida residents are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Forecasters predict the storm will hit large sections of the state with heavy rain, wind and flooding- predicting that it will lose some of its strength before it will reach the Carolinas.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
FAIRMONT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy