Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.

3 DAYS AGO