CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect more sunny weather this week with a slight chance of rain today, Sept. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain this afternoon, with the remainder of the day being sunny with a high of 74. Winds will be in the west before becoming south-southeast in the afternoon at 5–15 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 46 and south winds between 5 and 15 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO