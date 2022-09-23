ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week: Beau Austin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Triumph High School senior Beau Austin has been selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 3. He was nominated by the selection committee for his diligence, self-direction and hard work in the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student at Triumph High School, a school release states.
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donates to help STEM education in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rocky Mountain Power announced today, Sept. 28, that the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation will be donating more than $460,000 in new grant funding to help with STEM education and learning opportunities. In a release from Rocky Mountain Power, Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of...
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Nathaniel Kingston Gunn, 20 –...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
Interstate 80 reopens after crash closes lane to westbound traffic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has reopened after a crash shut it down earlier today, Sept. 27. This was announced by the Wyoming Department of Transportation on Twitter after the road closed at around 11:05 a.m. today following reports of a crash and vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Cheyenne to be sunny today before chance of rain returns later in week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a sunny day today before having a chance of precipitation tomorrow. Today, Sept. 28, is set to be sunny with a high of 79 and southwest winds at between 10 and 15 mph. The evening will be slightly cloudy with a low of 53 and south-southwest winds at between 10 and 15 mph.
Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
Cheyenne can expect sunny weather with slight chance of rain today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect more sunny weather this week with a slight chance of rain today, Sept. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain this afternoon, with the remainder of the day being sunny with a high of 74. Winds will be in the west before becoming south-southeast in the afternoon at 5–15 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 46 and south winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Cowboy Basketball announces non-conference schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Head coach Jeff Linder and the Wyoming Cowboys officially announced the 2022–23 non-conference slate. The Pokes will play 12 non-conference contests, with six taking place in the Arena-Auditorium and six taking place on neutral floors. The Cowboys will host an open scrimmage prior to the...
