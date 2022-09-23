Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week: Beau Austin
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Triumph High School senior Beau Austin has been selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 3. He was nominated by the selection committee for his diligence, self-direction and hard work in the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student at Triumph High School, a school release states.
capcity.news
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donates to help STEM education in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rocky Mountain Power announced today, Sept. 28, that the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation will be donating more than $460,000 in new grant funding to help with STEM education and learning opportunities. In a release from Rocky Mountain Power, Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Library System eliminates overdue fines, implements fine forgiveness
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors recently voted to eliminate overdue fines, forgive existing fines, and remove most fees for services and materials. Directors said the policy change furthers Laramie County Library System’s pursuit of its mission “to be a hub for engagement, literacy...
capcity.news
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
capcity.news
South High School students and faculty safe after bomb threat earlier today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 put out a statement following a bomb threat at South High School today, Sept. 27. In an email from the district, the following was said about the threat:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Nathaniel Kingston Gunn, 20 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
capcity.news
Turkey vultures on University of Wyoming campus in Laramie test positive for avian influenza
CASPER, Wyo. — Two turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus in Laramie have recently tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, UW said on Tuesday. The two turkey vultures are among eight wild birds that have tested positive for avian flu in Wyoming since Sept....
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council to discuss emergency ordinance to amend code regarding enforcement of traffic laws
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An ordinance that would amend the city code provision governing the enforcement of the City of Cheyenne’s traffic laws is set to be considered tonight, Sept. 26, by the City Council. This emergency ordinance would amend Section 10.08.010 of the city code, which, if approved,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council sends ordinance regarding annoying or threatening communication to Finance Committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – City Council discussed updating an ordinance regarding annoying, obscene, or threatening phone calls tonight, Sept. 26. This was sent to the Finance Committee after first reading this evening. This ordinance regards Section 9.08.020 of the City Code regarding Annoying, Obscene, or Threatening Telephone Calls. The amendment...
capcity.news
Laramie County offers Wyoming’s second cheapest average gas price as national price rises 3 cents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the nation’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel saw its first increase in 14 weeks, up 3.2 cents, Laramie County’s average has fallen to become the state’s second cheapest at $3.51 per gallon. Data compiled from more than 11 million...
capcity.news
Interstate 80 reopens after crash closes lane to westbound traffic
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has reopened after a crash shut it down earlier today, Sept. 27. This was announced by the Wyoming Department of Transportation on Twitter after the road closed at around 11:05 a.m. today following reports of a crash and vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to be sunny today before chance of rain returns later in week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a sunny day today before having a chance of precipitation tomorrow. Today, Sept. 28, is set to be sunny with a high of 79 and southwest winds at between 10 and 15 mph. The evening will be slightly cloudy with a low of 53 and south-southwest winds at between 10 and 15 mph.
capcity.news
Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
capcity.news
Cheyenne can expect sunny weather with slight chance of rain today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect more sunny weather this week with a slight chance of rain today, Sept. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain this afternoon, with the remainder of the day being sunny with a high of 74. Winds will be in the west before becoming south-southeast in the afternoon at 5–15 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 46 and south winds between 5 and 15 mph.
capcity.news
Cowboy Basketball announces non-conference schedule
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Head coach Jeff Linder and the Wyoming Cowboys officially announced the 2022–23 non-conference slate. The Pokes will play 12 non-conference contests, with six taking place in the Arena-Auditorium and six taking place on neutral floors. The Cowboys will host an open scrimmage prior to the...
