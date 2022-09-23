ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair

By Brie Lockhart
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion.

The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other employers.

Some employment positions available include but not limited to, customer service, media, general labor, marketing, and more.

Admission is free to attend all you need to do is bring your resume.

“Anyone looking to start a profession, change careers, or elevate their skill set is encouraged to come
out to this Job and Education Fair for a chance to join Team EPTX at the City.”

Araceli Guerra,
Managing Director Internal Services.

There is a new one thousand dollar sign on incentive program for new hires with the City of El Paso. This program is expected to end next August. There are many other benefits for potential hires that will be explained at the fair.

You can find more information by clicking on this link. City of El Paso (elpasotexas.gov)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcvNE_0i7kN6i100

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Local El Paso students participate in statewide leadership program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several local El Paso students were recognized as part of a statewide leadership training program. They were recognized as their term on Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth’s Statewide Leadership Council (YLC) came to an end this month. The program is an initiative focused on youth substance use prevention. Applicants are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

El Paso Chihuahuas and Bank of America team up to fight hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Bank of America announced a $25,000 donation to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) during the Chihuahuas final home game, as part of the Chihuahuas’ Strike Out Hunger initiative. The bank has served as the Presenting Partner of every strikeout pitched at home during the El Paso Chihuahuas’ […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Benito Juarez statue unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bronze statue of Benito Juarez will be displayed at the Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The unveiling of the “Benito Juarez Child to Man” statute was set for 1 p.m. Sunday. El Paso residents are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating. The ceremony festivities […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The El Paso Zoo#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Second annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Downtown Management District is once again showing Downtown employees just how important they are by hosting their second annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Day. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, DMD says they will treat employees with complimentary breakfast and 400 lunch, along with giveaways, music, and complimentary appetizers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Opera UTEP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with all-Spanish concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Opera UTEP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with an all-Spanish concert on Thursday, October 13. The opera will have special guest, Metropolitan Opera soloist and El Paso native Levi Hernández joining students and faculty singers in an all-Spanish language concert of songs from Spain and Latin America, featuring Dr. Esequiel Meza, […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTSM

El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CISD opens Montessori Program for 3 year old children

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Children as young as three years old will have the opportunity to learn at their own pace at a local school district. Spokesperson of Canutillo Independent School District Gustavo Reveles says, is not just offering your traditional pre-k classes but a Montessori program for pre-k 3.  Last Monday, Gonzalo and […]
CANUTILLO, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso

El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso to celebrate Indian culture with Festival of Chariots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festival of Chariots is an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition that will be held across Downtown El Paso beginning of October. You will be able to enjoy the immersive experience of colors, aromas and tastes of India on Saturday, October 8 at 401 East Main Street in Downtown […]
EL PASO, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Two Eastside fire stations under renovation in El Paso (TX)

The El Paso Fire Department is renovating and expanding two of its stations on the Eastside, ElPasoInc.com reported. El Pasoans passing by fire stations 19 and 20 on McRae and Edgemere have noticed the boarded up windows and construction fencing, the report said. The renovation of station 19 will cost...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD to host first Annual Fire Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Fire Department announced its hosting its first-ever Fire Fest on Saturday, October 1. The first annual Fire Fest will be at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, performances, food trucks, community services, mascots, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy