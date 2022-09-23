Read full article on original website
Related
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Want A Gorgeous Garden? These Flowers Can Survive Iowa’s Expected Harsh Winter
This is the season to be planning and replanting for the oasis that will be next season's garden. But which ones will survive a rough winter?. The 2022-2023 Farmer's Almanac is calling for Iowa to be in a "hibernation zone" with air temps that could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero in January (you will not see me if that happens. Hibernation in effect.)
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois
Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road Trip Anyone? Illinois’ Most Underrated Town is Worth The Drive
Illinois gets a bum rap sometimes. Often because it's the home state of the third largest city in America and therefore people believe the smaller towns don't get enough attention. Either through politics or through tourism, Chicago is the squeaky wheel that garners much of the attention of the rest of the country.
‘Prehistoric’ Remains of a Man Were Found In An Iowa River
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced their investigation of some human remains that were found in the Iowa River, which they believe may actually be prehistoric in nature. In early August, Marshall County Conservation authorities directed Marshall County Deputies to a remote area of the Iowa River where a lower...
Halloween Events Kick Off This Weekend In The Quad Cities
This weekend kicks off many people's favorite time of the year... Halloween! You can never go wrong with a good scare and some great fun. This weekend a lot of that fun begins. Here are some awesome things you can do with your friends and family. Let's start with some...
Batmobile Garage Owner’s Charges Dropped in California Sheriff’s Office Case
The charges against Fiberglass Freaks owner, Mark Racop, have been dropped by the San Mateo District Attorney's Office, according to local news anchor Dan Noyes, who has followed the case from the beginning. "Just came out of an interview with San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe who has confirmed...
RELATED PEOPLE
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Ready for a Taste of Bavaria Right Here in the Quad Cities?
I love when everyone goes the extra mile for a party. For instance, Halloween parties are great when the decorations are looking good, but it's even better when everyone gets involved and dresses the part! You can have all the candy and dry iced drink you want...but if no one is dressed like a Ghostbuster or a kid from Stranger Things, then is it really a party?
These Mysterious Wrecks Are At The Bottom Of The Deepest Lake In Iowa
The deepest lake in Iowa has some mysteries at the bottom of it. West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa, plunging 136 ft. deep. It's a glacial lake that was made by the Wisconsin Glacier 14,000 years ago. But since then, the lake has played host to...
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”
A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
Your 2022 Guide To Haunted Houses In The Quad Cities Area
It's that time of year again: Spooky season in the Quad Cities. That means haunted houses! The Quad Cities is full of haunted houses and attractions that will scare the pants off of you. Get your group of friends together and visit these Quad City haunted houses. With Halloween 2022...
You Won’t Believe What Word Iowans Misspell the Most
Sometimes having kids makes me feel....eh...less than smart. Whether it's their using a new slang word and me having to check out Urban Dictionary, or helping with their homework and drawing a complete blank. Then there's spelling... There's no way I could just spit it out correctly, spelling bee style....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
These Viral Maps Show The Truth Behind Many Popular Iowa Stereotypes
Many people only know Iowa as a farm or drive-through state. Many places in the Midwest are seen this way. And while they aren't wrong there is so much more to our states! At least I think there is. A viral Youtube video took a look at maps and statistics...
Man Lost Nose Ring For 5 Years, But Doctors Found It In His Lung
A self-proclaimed piercing addict from Ohio was ecstatic to find a nose ring he'd been missing for five years, but he was not nearly as excited when he found out where it was. 35-year-old Joey Lykins woke up twelve years ago to his nose ring missing. “I woke up and...
Iowa’s Very Own Lost Island Wins Two Major Awards
As an Iowan, I have found myself heading over to Iowa's largest waterpark, Lost Island many times! Now it's both a theme park and a waterpark. Something that's truly incredible is that this park has actually won two major awards this year. One for their waterpark, and the other for the theme park.
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0