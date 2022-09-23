Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This FallLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
nypressnews.com
Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed
A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal homeless grants, report says
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020, according to a new report.
JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless
Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances
While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'
A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talon Marks
Blanca Pacheco fundraiser interrupted by protestors
A fundraiser for Blanca Pacheco, the first Latina elected for the Downey City Council and as the mayor of Downey, was held on Sept. 20 to help gain momentum for Pacheco’s campaign. The event was abruptly interrupted by protestors who supposedly represented Downey’s water district and advocated for rent...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Renderings Released for Santa Monica Library-Adjacent Affordable Housing
The Foundation For Affordable Housing has proposed a new affordable housing project to The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board for the property at 1333 7th Street as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is a former dental office close to the Santa Monica Public Library on a single parcel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again
You can swing something nice on the sand, or close enough to track it into your home, for less money than the median single-family house price in Long Beach, which is now a bit over $800,000. The post For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again appeared first on Long Beach Post.
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Swimmer pulled from water, retail marijuana tax, Pier storefront grants
Report of a suicidal individual on the beach near Ruby Street in Redondo Beach Sept. 13 led to a search and eventual resucue of the person nearly one mile off shore. Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol responded, along with L.A. County Lifeguards, who sent out a rescue diver for a below-surface search of the last known location of the subject.
Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate
(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff. Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall
The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
Councilman criticizes LA Zoo’s treatment of Billy the Elephant
A City Council member renewed a call Friday for the Los Angeles Zoo to send Billy the Elephant, an Asian bull elephant who has lived at the zoo for over 30 years, to a sanctuary and for the zoo to stop breeding elephants. Councilman Paul Koretz, who chairs the council’s...
Comments / 0