Man brings shotgun into gas station, clerk pulls gun on him: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
Florida Suspect Gets Out of Jail, Kills Man, Then Shoots Himself
A Florida resident is believed to have killed a man and then himself just hours after being released from jail, according to reports. Jarrad Landry, 47, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery. After being bonded out of jail a few hours later, Landry got into an argument with a man. He went inside his home to retrieve a gun and returned to kill him, the sheriff’s office states. “It was shocking,” a neighbor told WEAR-TV. “I couldn't believe it. It was scary honestly, right outside my house.” After the shooting, Landry fled and, when his car was stopped by deputies at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, he shot himself. He was rushed to a local hospital but doctors were unable to save him. The name of the murder victim has not yet been released.Read it at WEAR TV
wtvy.com
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
niceville.com
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
WEAR
Lockdown lifted at Escambia High School after deputies clear threat
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A lockdown has been lifted at Escambia High School Monday afternoon after deputies cleared a threat. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the school on N 65th Ave. around 11:40 a.m. The school was reportedly put on Code Red lockdown. The sheriff's...
WEAR
Pensacola man turns the tables on phone scammer
Despite more and more people being aware of scam calls, many are still falling for their tricks. Criminals are now finding new ways to convince people to give away their sensitive information over the phone. WEAR News looked into the issue and has the story of one man who turned...
WEAR
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
WEAR
Sheriff: Man killed in Destin officer-involved shooting was undocumented immigrant
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office believes the man shot and killed after firing at deputies Wednesday in Destin was an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported. The incident happened around around 4:30 p.m. inside the Regatta Bay community on Sailmaker Lane. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden...
WEAR
Body cam video of Escambia County in-custody death released; Deputy will not be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office released the body cam video Friday of May's in-custody death in Escambia County, announcing a former deputy involved will not be charged. It happened on the afternoon of May 20 at Beverley Pkwy. and W Street near the Brent Raiders football field. Frank...
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
sheriff-okaloosa.org
FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification
An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota family launches Aqua Alert after boating tragedy
(Destin, FL) -- A Minnesota family is the driving force behind a new alert system that debuted in Florida this week. Aqua Alert is similar the Amber Alert system, but works to find missing boaters and kayakers. The family of David Schink devised the system after he went out on a kayak in Destin, Florida and never returned.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
