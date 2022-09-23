A Florida resident is believed to have killed a man and then himself just hours after being released from jail, according to reports. Jarrad Landry, 47, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery. After being bonded out of jail a few hours later, Landry got into an argument with a man. He went inside his home to retrieve a gun and returned to kill him, the sheriff’s office states. “It was shocking,” a neighbor told WEAR-TV. “I couldn't believe it. It was scary honestly, right outside my house.” After the shooting, Landry fled and, when his car was stopped by deputies at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, he shot himself. He was rushed to a local hospital but doctors were unable to save him. The name of the murder victim has not yet been released.Read it at WEAR TV

