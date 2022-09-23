ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Suspect Gets Out of Jail, Kills Man, Then Shoots Himself

A Florida resident is believed to have killed a man and then himself just hours after being released from jail, according to reports. Jarrad Landry, 47, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery. After being bonded out of jail a few hours later, Landry got into an argument with a man. He went inside his home to retrieve a gun and returned to kill him, the sheriff’s office states. “It was shocking,” a neighbor told WEAR-TV. “I couldn't believe it. It was scary honestly, right outside my house.” After the shooting, Landry fled and, when his car was stopped by deputies at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, he shot himself. He was rushed to a local hospital but doctors were unable to save him. The name of the murder victim has not yet been released.Read it at WEAR TV
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
DOTHAN, AL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
niceville.com

Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sailmaker Lane#Ocso
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man turns the tables on phone scammer

Despite more and more people being aware of scam calls, many are still falling for their tricks. Criminals are now finding new ways to convince people to give away their sensitive information over the phone. WEAR News looked into the issue and has the story of one man who turned...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
sheriff-okaloosa.org

FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification

An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
MARY ESTHER, FL
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota family launches Aqua Alert after boating tragedy

(Destin, FL) -- A Minnesota family is the driving force behind a new alert system that debuted in Florida this week. Aqua Alert is similar the Amber Alert system, but works to find missing boaters and kayakers. The family of David Schink devised the system after he went out on a kayak in Destin, Florida and never returned.
MINNESOTA STATE
niceville.com

Traffic advisory for drivers in Okaloosa, Walton this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy