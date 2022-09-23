On September 10, DiMatteo Vineyards hosted their annual Grape Stomp event on 8th Street at the winery. Known for the opportunity to stomp on grapes, eat good food, and to drink good wine, the event has been a favorite of many residents in town. The vineyard was packed with family and friends enjoying the beautiful day, as well as listening to the immersive music by Nick DeMatteo. He was aware of the relation in name to the Vineyard, and explained the origin. “Actually the spelling of my name is with a ‘De.’ DiMatteo is the original Italian spelling,” DeMatteo said.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO