Economy

Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 477 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Block Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
PETS
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022

• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
MARKETS
Tesla Bounces Higher: Is The Stock Charged Up For Another Bull Cycle? Or Bracing For Downtrend?

Tesla Inc. TSLA gapped down to start the trading day on Monday after three bearish days between Wednesday and Friday dropped the stock down almost 13%. After the market opened, the Austin, Texas-based car company began to bounce about 1.7%. Whether a multi-day rebound is in the cards or whether the morning price action is a bull trap will take some time to become known.
STOCKS
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Is Planet Fitness In Great Shape? Gym Franchisees 'Back On Offense,' Analyst Says

Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT has a defensive business model and meaningful store growth opportunity, according to Raymond James. The Analyst: Joseph Altobello upgraded the rating for Planet Fitness from Market Perform to Strong Buy, while establishing a price target of $70. The Thesis: The stock has recently underperformed the broader...
ECONOMY
This Chegg Analyst Says The Bear Case Is Off The Table

Chegg Inc. CHGG is well positioned to beat the conservative expectations for the third quarter and full year 2022, according to Needham. The Analyst: Ryan MacDonald upgraded the rating for Chegg from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $28. The Thesis: The company’s third-quarter guidance assumes a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
STOCKS
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
STOCKS
What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ANIMALS
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Warner Bros.Discovery

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery. Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened...
ENTERTAINMENT
3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts

When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
BUSINESS
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
BUSINESS
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Flat: Why This Analyst Finds Apex Crypto's 'Modest' Weakness 'Rather Impressive'

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw gains on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.55% higher to $938 billion at 8:03 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Terra Classic (LUNC) +59.1% $0.0003. Terra (LUNA) +23.5% $2.70. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% ​​$0.033...
MARKETS
