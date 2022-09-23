ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Reconcile After Split: They’re ‘Extremely Happy’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Sylvester Stallone‘s marriage to Jennifer Flavin is back on! “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep for the 76-year-old Rocky actor told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy,” the rep added of Sylvester and Jennifer, 54, who have been married since 1997, and share three daughters. Page Six also confirmed that Sly and Jennifer filed an order of abetment because they were working things out, not because of prenup issues.

Sylvester hinted that he and Jennifer’s marriage was back on with a cryptic social media post from September 19. He posted a photo of the pair affectionately holding hands at a vineyard, as well as throwback shot of them with their three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20. Sly captioned his post, “Wonderful….”

Jennifer filed for divorce from Sly after 25 years of marriage in Florida on August 19. In court docs, Jennifer said the relationship was “irretrievably broken”, and accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds.” Sylvester’s rep gave HollywoodLife a statement from the Oscar nominee which said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

There was a report from TMZ that claimed Sly and Jennifer broke up because of an issue over Sly’s Rottweiler dog. But the iconic actor clarified that they didn’t have issues over “such a trivial argument.” After the couple split, Sly was spotted with a mystery woman in Rome on Sept. 13. He also covered up his second tattoo of Jennifer.

The Stallone family is supposedly getting their own reality TV show that is set to premiere this December on Paramount+. Hopefully we got some insight into Sly and Jennifer’s split and reconciliation on the show.

PREACHER
2d ago

I’m actually glad to see themwork things out. Nice to hear a good story out of Hollywood. Normally I could care less , but 25 years together and a beautiful family is worth saving.

