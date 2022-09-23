ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FBI Will Finally Air The Postponed Season 4 Finale, And The Season 5 Premiere Already Set It Up For Jubal

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L13Jb_0i7kLcbU00

FBI recently returned from hiatus with an explosive Season 5 premiere that shifted priorities in Maggie’s absence ( as actor Zeeko Zaki explained ), but it didn’t follow up on anything from Season 4's conclusion, which was not the case for FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted . This was due to CBS’ decision to pull what was supposed to be the Season 4 finale from the schedule just hours before it was set to air in the spring. Now, that episode is finally scheduled for the not-too-distant future, and the storyline of the Season 5 premiere actually sets it up.

CBS delayed the episode, called “Prodigal Son,” back in May due to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The finale was set to involve a potential school shooting in a storyline that revealed Jubal’s son had become friends with one of the potential criminals, leading to a case that could – to quote Jeremy Sisto – ”go terrifically wrong” for his character. There was originally no sign as to whether it would ever air, but TVLine now reports that “Prodigal Son” will debut on Tuesday, October 4 in FBI ’s usual 8 p.m. ET time slot.

So, how did FBI ’s Season 5 premiere set up the Season 4 finale, when “Prodigal Son” was originally planned to air months before the return earlier this week? Well, after one star shared that the fifth season would get off to “a different” start , the premiere – called “Hero’s Journey” – picked up as if it was following what was planned originally as the penultimate episode of Season 4.

As FBI isn’t the most serialized of the nine shows under the Wolf Entertainment umbrella , “Hero’s Journey” could simply tell a story that set up Jubal’s storyline with his son without contradicting anything that had already aired. If anything, the upcoming Season 4 finale-turned-October episode may pack more of an emotional punch after what went down between Jubal, his ex-wife, and teenage son Tyler.

According to Jubal’s ex, Tyler has been struggling to make friends in light of his complicated relationship with his father and diagnosis with leukemia on top of the usual pangs of adolescence. Jubal was caught up in a high-stakes case of trying to prevent a bombing and then resolving a hostage crisis with a different teenage boy, and forgot about Tyler’s fifteenth birthday party. (And didn’t even have time to pick up the cake.)

This storyline went a long way to establish how Tyler has been feeling, and explain why he might be in an emotional position to make friends with the wrong kind of person and not be too eager to flip on them. The plot undoubtedly would have worked well enough back in Season 4 as an extension of all of Jubal’s emotional struggles following the death of Rina , but the additional setup with Tyler could make “Prodigal Son” all the more engaging in October.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET to finally see “Prodigal Son” as part of FBI Season 5, ahead of new episodes of FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. If you want to revisit the end of FBI Season 4 to see where the show left off before the finale was pulled from the schedule, you can do so streaming with a Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Season Six Premiere Leaves Major Character With Life-Altering Condition

SEAL Team Season 6 began with an emotional premiere that answered a big question right off the bat. Would Max Thieriot's character be killed because of his commitment to another CBS series? Thieriot also stars in Fire Country, a new firefighter drama inspired by his real-life experiences in Northern California. The SEAL Team premiere helped explain how Thieriot could do both shows. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Is Carly Going To Die?

Trouble is around every corner in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Liz makes a decision about her future, Ava finally confronts Nikolas, TJ wants the truth from Curtis, Jordan fears the worst, and Carly’s plane is about to crash!. Liz has been experiencing these fugue states for far too long...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Sisto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cbs#Tvline
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: New Set Photo Reveals First Look at Newest Recruit

The One Chicago franchise is back this month. Chicago Fire has revealed set photos while filming, and one picture reveals a new cast member. The show follows “the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51.” It has quickly become a beloved show by fans of the other shows in the franchise. It is going into its 11th season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5

Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy