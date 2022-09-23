ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Minnesota updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Minnesota at Michigan State: Likes & Dislikes

Minnesota is at Michigan State for the Big Ten opener. It's time for the basketball guy to offer a helping eye with the GI football coverage. What have I seen that I like? Dislike? I'll offer that up and please offer up your thoughts as well. And please, please share the traditional "I don't like that we are losing/winning", it's such a dynamite drop in!
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota offense, defense show off brilliant catches in huge 3rd quarter vs. MSU

Minnesota is having a great productive game versus Michigan State on both sides of the ball. Late in the third quarter, Minnesota got its third touchdown of the game off a great catch from tight end Nick Kallerup on a 6-yard reaching catch thrown by quarterback Tanner Morgan. This was the first career touchdown reception for Kallerup after playing 18 games for Minnesota in the past two seasons.
EAST LANSING, MI
knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: High School Football (Friday, September 23rd)

(KNSI) – I’ve been dealing with a lingering cold. Enjoy this week’s high school football update. I promise a comprehensive update for everything else will be completed by the end of the weekend. North Central Conference. Monticello 18, (0-5) St. Cloud Tech 6: The Magic put a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.

Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Widespread frost possible midweek

MINNEAPOLIS – A cooler-than-average week lies ahead, with frost possible midweek for a wide swath of Minnesota.Monday will be breezy and sunny with highs in the low-60s. Lows drop to the coolest of the season thus far to start the week, with Tuesday's low falling to the high-30s.  Widespread frost is possible early Wednesday morning for central and northern Minnesota. The central Twin Cities will likely avoid this due to its urban heat island. A hard freeze is possible for western Wisconsin.As of right now, the seven-day forecast appears to be precipitation-free.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens

Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
MINNESOTA STATE
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE

