Why the Gophers aren't higher than 21 in the AP Top 25
Minnesota has entered the top 25 for the first time this season.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Minnesota updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
Minnesota at Michigan State: Likes & Dislikes
Minnesota is at Michigan State for the Big Ten opener. It's time for the basketball guy to offer a helping eye with the GI football coverage. What have I seen that I like? Dislike? I'll offer that up and please offer up your thoughts as well. And please, please share the traditional "I don't like that we are losing/winning", it's such a dynamite drop in!
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota offense, defense show off brilliant catches in huge 3rd quarter vs. MSU
Minnesota is having a great productive game versus Michigan State on both sides of the ball. Late in the third quarter, Minnesota got its third touchdown of the game off a great catch from tight end Nick Kallerup on a 6-yard reaching catch thrown by quarterback Tanner Morgan. This was the first career touchdown reception for Kallerup after playing 18 games for Minnesota in the past two seasons.
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: High School Football (Friday, September 23rd)
(KNSI) – I’ve been dealing with a lingering cold. Enjoy this week’s high school football update. I promise a comprehensive update for everything else will be completed by the end of the weekend. North Central Conference. Monticello 18, (0-5) St. Cloud Tech 6: The Magic put a...
KIMT
The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.
Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
NEXT Weather: Widespread frost possible midweek
MINNEAPOLIS – A cooler-than-average week lies ahead, with frost possible midweek for a wide swath of Minnesota.Monday will be breezy and sunny with highs in the low-60s. Lows drop to the coolest of the season thus far to start the week, with Tuesday's low falling to the high-30s. Widespread frost is possible early Wednesday morning for central and northern Minnesota. The central Twin Cities will likely avoid this due to its urban heat island. A hard freeze is possible for western Wisconsin.As of right now, the seven-day forecast appears to be precipitation-free.
krwc1360.com
Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens
Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
Minnesota State High School League responds after shooting injures two people at Richfield High School football game
The Minnesota State High School League executive director spoke out Saturday afternoon after a shooting left two people injured Friday night at a Richfield High School football game.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Land of 10,000+ Lakes & This County Has More Than Any Other
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
