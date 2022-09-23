Read full article on original website
Related
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
BBC
Woman died after being knocked over by a dog
A woman died after being knocked over by a dog, an inquest has heard. Lynne Elaine Moffatt, 72, from Mold, Flintshire, was out walking her own dog when she was knocked over by another dog. She struck her head, and while she remained conscious, she could not remember the...
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'
A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
EXCLUSIVE: Secret five-day search for missing backpacker Peter Falconio is revealed as his mother issues a desperate personal plea for 'anyone with a conscience to help me' uncover one of Australia's most compelling mysteries
A plea from the mother of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio sparked a five day police search of an outback well for his remains more than two decades after he disappeared. Joan Falconio, 75, has broken her long silence to beg for information about the location of her son's body...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
BBC
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Two teenagers killed and three others injured in Nottinghamshire car crash
Two of those injured in collision in Gonalston taken to Queen’s medical centre with potentially life-threatening injuries
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
Comments / 0