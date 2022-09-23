Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested for Burglary, Assault
DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is behind bars on numerous charges following accusations that he broke into a woman's home and assaulted her in front of her children. Dover police said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Officers Officers responded to a home on East Water Street after receiving a 911 call where yelling could be heard on an open line. When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told them that Nathaniel Bowman, 32, had broken into her home and assaulted her with her children present. Police said that during the struggle, the victim called 911, but Bowman grabbed her phone and began assaulting her again before fleeing the home with some of her property.
WBOC
Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash
LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
WBOC
Milton Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Lewes
LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
WBOC
Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
WBOC
Salisbury Home Undergoing Renovation Damaged by Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Sunday morning house fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Salisbury. Shortly after midnight, the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the two-story home at 108 Union Ave., after a neighbor reported a fire to the structure.
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
WBOC
Ocean City Curbs Pop up Car Rally
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- An unsanctioned car rally that has caused a lot of chaos in recent years, was quiet this year. Because of that, it appears the town of Ocean City and the state of Maryland were successful in their efforts to curb the rally. According to Maryland State...
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Hosting Free Flu Vaccination Clinics Throughout Sussex County
LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (shown in italics below). Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the...
WBOC
Months Of Discussions Around Eliminating Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - There has been months of discussions with the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Rehoboth Beach Environmental Committee on eliminating gas-powered landscaping equipment. If approved, the plan would move in phases. Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski says, "So, the committee would like to phase it in where the city starts...
WBOC
Firefly Music Festival Reopens Following Severe Weather
DOVER, Del.- The gates to the Firefly Music Festival reopened just a few hours after festival goers were told to get to shelter as severe weather moved over Dover. In a post on Twitter just before 5 p.m., officials with Firefly said to exit the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway and get to shelter in a vehicle immediately.
WBOC
Third Day of Firefly Features YungBlud, Bleachers
DOVER, Del.- The third day of Firefly music festival wrapped up with Green Day headlining on the main stage in the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway. Saturday's other acts featured Bleachers, YungBlud, Phantoms, and many more. The music festival will wrap up Sunday, with artists like Dua Lipa, The...
