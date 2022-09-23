ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Mix urges voters to approve bonding question for Juneau trails and parks

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On this year's ballot for Juneau voters, proposition 2 asks whether to approve bonding to fund maintenance and improvements to Juneau trails and parks. Proposition 2 authorizes a general obligation bond for $6.6 million to fund areawide trail maintenance, a new public use cabin, and resurfacing of the Adair-Kennedy track and field.
New Armored Vehicle for JPD anticipated to arrive in summer of 2023

A Lenco BearCat G3 used by Nashville Metro Police Department in Tennessee. (Photo courtesy Lenco Armored Vehicles) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Armored Vehicle for Juneau Police could come next year, according to Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer. The armored vehicle is being paid for by a $300,000 grant the...
Indian taco medical fundraiser for T&H Vice President Delbert Kadake

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tomorrow, Tlingit & Haida is hosting a medical fundraiser in support of T&H's Vice President Delbert Kadake, and his family. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Indian taco fundraiser will take place in the Andrew Hope Building on 320 W. Willoughby Ave. It...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -A Juneau man was escorted out of a Juneau high school on Friday, according to a Juneau Police Department online report. Around 1:30 p.m. the Juneau Police Department was notified that a man was banging on windows and trying to get inside Thunder Mountain High School. Staff...
Juneau Rotary Club's Brewfest returns in full swing

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 10th annual Brewfest returned to Juneau after being restricted for the last two years due to the pandemic. Cori Mills, a member of the Brewfest Committee and the Juneau Rotary Club, talked about Saturday afternoon's Brewfest. Mills said while this would technically be their 12th...
Simply Three closes out Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Simply Three closed Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival Saturday evening. The doors opened at 6:30 p.m at JDHS. JAMM kids opened for Simply Three, playing string instruments as well. It was Simply Three's first time in Juneau. The band joined Dano on Capital Chat Friday to...
9th annual Juneau EV & e-bike round-up

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Duff Mitchell, Managing Director at Juneau Hydropower Inc. shared the future of electric cars and bikes Saturday afternoon. Mitchell said it was the first time they had e-bikes as part of the round-up. "We have two dealers here, Cycle Alaska and we have the Juneau Bike...
Juneau police investigating Brotherhood Bridge homicide case

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail

Juneau School Superintendent says student enrollment steady

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau School Superintendent Bridget Weiss spoke to preliminary data on enrollment in Juneau schools while a guest Action Line. Juneau schools had an enrollment of 4,178 in 2021, and a mid-level forecast by Erickson & Associates projected 4,223 students in the district for the 2022 school year.
Juneau police investigating suspicious death

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Police Department is investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a woman’s body yesterday near the Brotherhood Bridge trail. The body of 55-year-old Juneau resident Faith Marie Rogers was found just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 near the Glacier Highway, roughly...
NOTN 9-26 AM

An Alaska judge has ruled that a lawmaker affiliated with the Oath Keepers may stay on the general election ballot in November even though he’s likely ineligible to hold public office. Proposition No. 4 is a ballot question that proposes to repeal City and Borough of Juneau Code which...
