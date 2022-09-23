Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd
Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
GOLF・
Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live
Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather ready to take on Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in three-round exhibition
Floyd Mayweather says Japanese fans will be able to "see a glimpse of the old pretty boy" when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday that he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30,...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL・
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
