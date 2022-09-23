Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Weekly gas price update for North Carolina
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday, September 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
WXII 12
North Carolina’s unclaimed property: How to see if you are owed money, make a claim
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You could be owned money and not even know it!. There’s an easy way to find out if you are owed free money from the state of North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. There’s a...
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sheetz Offering Free Cold Brew On National Coffee Day
NORTH CAROLINA — Sheetz has announced Monday that they will be offering one free cold brew of any size on National Coffee Day. On September 29th, anyone can get a free cold brew with the purchase of an in-store item or through the Sheetz app. This offer applies to any store and any size cold brew.
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
WMAZ
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it delivered to Nike
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Denise Baldwin has been delivering for Instacart for about six months. "Orders come and go, so that's probably the hardest part is just getting enough orders in a day," Baldwin said. On Sept. 8 when she opened her Instacart app, an order had just come in...
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
WITN
Six area counties remain high-risk for COVID-19 spread
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows a dozen Eastern Carolina counties remaining in the high-risk for community spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest map that shows risk categories for all U.S. counties. In our area, Pitt, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell,...
3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
wpde.com
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
