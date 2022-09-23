ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
CANDLER, NC
Weekly gas price update for North Carolina

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday, September 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
Sheetz Offering Free Cold Brew On National Coffee Day

NORTH CAROLINA — Sheetz has announced Monday that they will be offering one free cold brew of any size on National Coffee Day. On September 29th, anyone can get a free cold brew with the purchase of an in-store item or through the Sheetz app. This offer applies to any store and any size cold brew.
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Six area counties remain high-risk for COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows a dozen Eastern Carolina counties remaining in the high-risk for community spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest map that shows risk categories for all U.S. counties. In our area, Pitt, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell,...
3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
