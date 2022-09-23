Read full article on original website
Next-gen Porsche Taycan reportedly coming in 2027, joined by electric Panamera
According to reports, Porsche is already developing a second generation of its popular Taycan sports saloon, meanwhile an electric Panamera is also in the works. While many speculated the Taycan would eventually cannibalise the Panamera, it seems Porsche is instead committed to keeping it alive in the electric age. British...
New Brabus Mercedes G-Wagen Is 900 HP Of Pickup Absurdity
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
Electric Acura NSX Replacement Will Target The Audi R8
Earlier this year, someone decided to swap a Tesla motor into an NSX. It seems like this home-brew electric supercar was a sign of things to come, as the next-generation Acura NSX is all but confirmed to be going electric. Speaking with Nikkei Asia, Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda hinted that his company's flagship model will spawn a third generation. While not saying a new one is coming for sure, Ikeda's exact words were, "I would bet on it." If and when we do see a new NSX, "It's going to be electric."
Jeep Wants To Block Sale Of Wrangler Copycat In America
The Jeep Wrangler's design is iconic. Period. Inspired by the legendary Willys Jeeps of World War II but brought into the modern era, there's no off-roader more instantly identifiable. So it's understandable that FCA - now Stellantis - was upset when Indian automaker Mahindra launched a car called the Roxor...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Thermoplastic Swing Doors For The VW ID. Buzz Is Worth Getting Excited About
Magna recently introduced a world-first innovation in the shape of rear thermoplastic swing doors. These doors will debut on the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which is just one of many confirmations that VW's electric family bus will be adapted for the commercial market. Rear swing doors aren't all that exciting,...
Classic Land Rovers Get Electrified And They Mean Business
Think of Land Rover and you think of gas-guzzling hardcore offroaders or ultra-luxury SUVs, but the term 'environmentally-friendly' rarely comes to mind. That's fair when you consider that Land Rovers continue to make use of ICE engines and, in some cases, seriously powerful V8s, but there have been a few cases where Land Rovers have gone green, and Everrati Advanced Technologies (EAT) plans to change perceptions with its range of classic Land Rover Defenders that feature eco-friendly EV conversions. Companies such as ECD have plugged Tesla Model S poweplants into older Defenders, and EAT, in partnership with Hobson Industries Limited, will offer similar conversions for these legendary brutes.
Ferrari Reinvents Closed Wheel Arches For Future Sports Cars
Whether you're producing a 1,000-horsepower hypercar or a super-efficient electric vehicle, aerodynamics are very important. The more easily air flows over the car, the less energy it takes to maintain the vehicle's momentum, and we can see these principles incorporated into many modern cars. Take the Ferrari Purosangue that was just revealed as an example. This has vented wheel arches and aerodynamically shaped wheels that aim to create a curtain effect over the wheels as the air flows over them and down the car, but because the front wheels still need to turn, one cannot completely smooth airflow in this area with a fixed cover. Thus, the rotating wheels continue to disturb the airflow somewhat.
This Stunning W140 Mercedes S-Class Is A 615-HP V12 Sleeper
Throughout most of the 1990s, the W140 S-Class served as Mercedes-Benz's flagship sedan. It was one of the last overengineered Mercs of the era and came with everything from double-paned soundproofed glass to rain-sensing wipers and an adaptive damping system. These are features that were mostly unheard of at the time, and while not all of these gizmos aged well, the W140's timeless styling has.
New BMW M3 CS Will Show Mercedes-AMG Who's Boss
For all the talk about cylinder counts and the sonic superiority of six over four, BMW has got to be at least mildly concerned about the all-new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. Even the most powerful BMW M3, the M3 Competition, is 168 horsepower down compared to its new rival from Stuttgart.
Your New F-150 Will Be Delayed Because Ford Has Run Out Of Badges
The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is hitting every automotive manufacturer hard, but it seems chips aren't the only parts in short supply. Ford was recently caught in a rather embarrassing shortage after it ran out of Blue Ovals and trim badges. Ford has, at least in our books, surpassed Audi...
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
China's Version Of The Toyota Tundra Is As Silly As It Looks
Chinese carmakers love nothing more than copying other manufacturers and clearly have no regard for international copyright laws. We've seen some amazing and truly blatant copies in our time, but this is one of the weirdest ones we've seen in a while and is more of a play on words than anything else.
Renault 5 Turbo Reborn As All-Electric Widebody Drift Machine
Remember the Renault 5? Chances are, if you remember it in the US, you'll know it as 'Le Car' - that was the name of the US-spec version that arrived in 1976. If you were an ardent fan of all things rally back then, you probably had your name down for one of 3,000 Renault 5 Turbos that were meant to come stateside but never did. The R5 Turbo was an absolute monster built for Group 3 homologation purposes with a rear-mounted turbo-four measuring 1.4 liters in displacement in stock form and putting out 158 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. In a short-wheelbase car with rear-wheel drive, it was a weapon and one that could bite you, hard, if you didn't treat it with respect. That was a legacy that was continued with the Renault Clio V6.
Mercedes-AMG Says Future Models Could Drift Without A Driver
Affalterbach's finest proudly revealed the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance this week with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Yes, it's a tragedy that the V8 is dead. But take in all the upgrades for a second. You have rear-axle steering - a first for the segment - and...
Over 1 Million Tesla Vehicles Recalled Because The Window Could Pinch Your Hand
Recalls are a common phenomenon for almost any automaker. Some recent examples include the automatic Nissan Z possibly rolling away and the wheels falling off on the Toyota bZ4X. Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but this latest one is related to a rather strange issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 1.1 million Tesla vehicles due to power windows that could pinch a driver or passenger's hand.
We've Got terrible News For Alpina B7 Fans
If you're a BMW fan, we have some sad news - the Alpina B7 is no more. Yes, after forty years of producing high-speed limousines for the world's plutocrats, the high-end company has announced that the very last example has left the production line. In a statement shared by Alpina,...
Jaguar Land Rover Starts The EV Shift That Will Make Or Break It
As of now, Jaguar Land Rover has officially begun work on converting its Halewood, UK factory into a facility capable of producing vehicles based on the conglomerate's new electrified modular architecture (EMA). Models like the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport will ride on the new platform. Currently, the Jaguar F- Type, XE, and XF are also produced at Halewood.
Mercedes-AMG GT Is Dead But A New One Is Coming
As of now, the Mercedes-AMG GT is officially dead. AMG head Phillip Schiemer said so during a roundtable interview with Road & Track and others. "Production has stopped, so it's no longer available," Schiemer stated. Unfortunately, sales figures haven't been handed down by Mercedes yet. While the sports car is...
Tesla Ranks Last In Automotive Reputation Study
California-based Reputation has just revealed the results of its 2022 Automotive Reputation Report. The experience of driving and owning a great vehicle can quickly be undone by a poor dealership experience. That's why Reputation analyzed 20,000 dealers in the US and Canada, and 35,000 around the globe, while also scouring through five million auto dealer ratings and reviews.
