ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 34

Joebeacon
1d ago

This is how stupid this guy is. He wants to spend millions of dollars to move the garden and put low-income housing in its place so instead of just putting the low-income housing in the spot where he wants to move the garden and save millions. This guy is in way over his head.

Reply(3)
27
William Donohue
3d ago

they just renovated it, leave it. use the buildings that companies aren't coming back to for housing.

Reply
20
AP_001067.eb381e336f9548f6926ccb2c7794a711.0018
1d ago

I’m sure there’s a racial motivation here because EVERYTHING is racial with this hack….

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud

His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Madison, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
hoopfeed.com

Images of Brittney Griner and other detained Americans projected around New York City

Friday night, large images of 19 wrongfully detained Americans, including WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, appeared on the sides of buildings in New York City as meetings of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly ended. Griner has been detained in Russia since February after attempting to enter the country to play basketball with her overseas team, UMMC Ekaterinburg. She has played with the team since 2014. She was arrested after customs officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf.com

New LPGA event coming to New York City area with novel format (and star host)

A new LPGA tournament is coming to the New York City area — with a creative twist. The newly announced Mizuho Americas Open will make its debut May 29-June 4, 2023, at a high-profile venue — Liberty National Golf Club, in Jersey City, N.J. — and with a high-profile host: recently retired LPGA star and Mizuho brand ambassador Michelle Wie West.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Muhammad Ali
therealdeal.com

Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season

With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19. Adams is bracing for a "financial typhoon" whose impact is impossible to predict. An array of uncertainties threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery and drive up the city’s budget shortfalls in the coming years. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeverygirl.com

Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC

Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Mayor#New York Rangers#Fox News#Penn Station#Nba Finals#The New York Knicks#The New York Rangers
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedelphianau.com

Digging into the History of Garden City

Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
GARDEN CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Secret NYC

José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky

On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group.  “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy