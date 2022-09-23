ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
SFGate

Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training

CHICAGO (AP) — A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said...
SFGate

47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of...
SFGate

Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said...
SFGate

California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
SFGate

California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
SFGate

GOP candidate apologizes after antisemitic post surfaces

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A GOP candidate for the Washington Legislature has acknowledged that a post he put on social media in 2020 is antisemitic. Dan Johnson of Laurel, who is running to represent part of northwest Washington in the House, posted a meme on Facebook that showed a yellow Star of David with the words, “A new badge has been created which will allow you to go back to work, to travel in your state, to fly, catch a train or bus, and to buy and sell," The Bellingham Herald reported.
SFGate

GOP congressional hopeful calls Higgins a 'fraud' in new ad

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Louisiana's midterm elections just weeks away, Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt released a political ad Wednesday attacking three-term GOP U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and calling him a “fraud.”. The 48-second video mocks Higgins’ attention-grabbing Crime Stoppers videos, in which the former sheriff’s...
SFGate

California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said. Dr. Mohammed El-Nachef entered pleas in Orange County to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the...
