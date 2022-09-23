Read full article on original website
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
CHICAGO (AP) — A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said...
47 deputies stripped of guns after failing psych tests
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Northern California has stripped 47 deputies — 10% of the force — of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams, it was reported Monday. It was “horrible'' to have to relieve the deputies of...
Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said...
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
California governor approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
GOP candidate apologizes after antisemitic post surfaces
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A GOP candidate for the Washington Legislature has acknowledged that a post he put on social media in 2020 is antisemitic. Dan Johnson of Laurel, who is running to represent part of northwest Washington in the House, posted a meme on Facebook that showed a yellow Star of David with the words, “A new badge has been created which will allow you to go back to work, to travel in your state, to fly, catch a train or bus, and to buy and sell," The Bellingham Herald reported.
GOP congressional hopeful calls Higgins a 'fraud' in new ad
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Louisiana's midterm elections just weeks away, Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt released a political ad Wednesday attacking three-term GOP U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and calling him a “fraud.”. The 48-second video mocks Higgins’ attention-grabbing Crime Stoppers videos, in which the former sheriff’s...
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said. Dr. Mohammed El-Nachef entered pleas in Orange County to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the...
