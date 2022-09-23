A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO