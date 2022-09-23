Read full article on original website
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-26
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Route 901 near Northumberland/Schuylkill County Line
A tractor trailer rollover closed Route 901 near the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township. A tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. As of 12:15pm, Route 901 was still closed from the...
Carbon County man hurt in Thursday evening crash
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 79-year-old Carbon County man was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono with unknown injuries Thursday evening following a one-car crash on State Route 534 near the intersection of Queens Way in Polk Township, Monroe County. Pennsylvania State Police say the victim, identified as...
Emergency Personnel Responding to Working House Fire in Tamaqua
Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Tamaqua Monday morning. Just before 9:00am, emergency personnel were called to 530 Arlington Street in Tamaqua for a box alarm. The police department was first on scene and reported in a working house fire. More details as information becomes available.
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Multi-vehicle highway crash shuts down I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County late Sunday evening. According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230. Traffic was shut down before 11 p.m. and later reopened with a lane restriction.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dash Cam Records Tractor Trailer Overturning in Northumberland County
The overturning of a tractor trailer in Northumberland County was caught on video. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township, approximately a 1/2 mile from the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line, when a tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. Route 901...
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022
SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
Fire damages two homes in Tamaqua
Two homes were damaged by fire Monday morning in Tamaqua. The fire started at 528 Arlington street as a kitchen fire and spread to 530 Arlington Street. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022
TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
PennDOT’s I-83 expansion takes more than 200 properties. Where does the project stand?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a series on PennDOT’s Interstate 83 expansion and its impact on the local community. A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties and the resulting closures will tear at the already frayed fabric of a fragmented community.
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
One dead in Luzerne County standoff
A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.
Strong Storms Pummel Valley, Power Still Out for Some
SUNBURY – Strong winds and heavy rains pummeled The Valley Sunday night. About a half inch of rain, vivid lightning and strong winds did cause some problems. First responders said there were numerous branches down on roads and other property. National Weather Service says about .45 inches of rain...
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 25th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Jean J. Martin, 71, of Frackville passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born in Ashland, February 16, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Steffie Folta Jaskiereski. She was a graduate of the former Frackville...
