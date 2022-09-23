Read full article on original website
Trevor Marshall
3d ago
7 years that's it? A life was lost and won't get to experience anymore moments with that family. The punishment needs to fit the crime, try again!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
3 police officers injured while making arrest in Brooklyn
The officers had responded to 11th Avenue and 63rd Street in Dyker Heights on Sunday night for an incident involving harassment.
Officials: 17-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday night.
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman
Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
Unlicensed driver arrested after woman fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal collision in Brooklyn early Sunday, according to authorities.
queenoftheclick.com
A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights
NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
WATCH: Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor
Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx last week. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and opened the train car window. That's when the suspect punched him in the face.
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
Motorcyclist, 48, killed in Bronx collision
Police officials are investigating the death of a man following a motorcycle collision in the Bronx early Sunday, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say
HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
NBC New York
Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD
A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said. Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue...
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
Police: Man killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting; suspect at large
Police say a man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
NBC New York
Car Careens Into KFC After NYC Shoplifter Tries to Steal Vehicle: Cops
A driver in the process of being carjacked drove into a KFC restaurant in Queens Monday afternoon, police say, and the suspect was arrested. Few details were immediately available on the Union Turnpike fray, which started around 2 p.m. Cops say officers responded to a shoplifting report in the area...
CBS News
Pregnant Lodi woman stabbed to death
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant female. Despite life-saving measures, she died.
VIDEO: Mercedes driver fatally shot by Bronx carjackers after going out to meet someone: ‘Told his mom he would be right back’
A Bronx Mercedes-Benz driver ran out to meet someone only to be fatally shot by carjackers. Jose Alvarado, 45, was shot in the head during the carjacking in Hunts Point at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops and the victim’s family said. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows three men confronting Alvarado on the sidewalk outside his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near ...
NBC New York
Man Entering Queens Home Ambushed by Armed Robbers, Video Shows
A man was ambushed as he prepared to enter his Queens home early Friday morning by a pair of armed robbers who sprung out from the side of the residence, police said. The gunpoint robbery was caught on camera, showing the dramatic moments one of the armed assailants shoved a gun at the 39-year-old victim around 1:20 a.m. off Almeda Avenue and B 64th Street.
Comments / 4