Queens, NY

Trevor Marshall
3d ago

7 years that's it? A life was lost and won't get to experience anymore moments with that family. The punishment needs to fit the crime, try again!

Vibe

Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

A Woman Was Raped in Dyker Heights

NYPD Crimestats are showing a rape on Thursday, September 15th at 9:00 pm on 86th Street and 10th Avenue near the golf course. You can see this crime statistic by going here to NYPD Crimestats Pull down Brooklyn South from the first pulldown menu and 68th Precinct from the second pulldown menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

WATCH: Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor

Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx last week. According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and opened the train car window. That's when the suspect punched him in the face.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Car Careens Into KFC After NYC Shoplifter Tries to Steal Vehicle: Cops

A driver in the process of being carjacked drove into a KFC restaurant in Queens Monday afternoon, police say, and the suspect was arrested. Few details were immediately available on the Union Turnpike fray, which started around 2 p.m. Cops say officers responded to a shoplifting report in the area...
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

Pregnant Lodi woman stabbed to death

Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant female. Despite life-saving measures, she died.
LODI, NJ
Daily News

VIDEO: Mercedes driver fatally shot by Bronx carjackers after going out to meet someone: ‘Told his mom he would be right back’

A Bronx Mercedes-Benz driver ran out to meet someone only to be fatally shot by carjackers. Jose Alvarado, 45, was shot in the head during the carjacking in Hunts Point at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops and the victim’s family said. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows three men confronting Alvarado on the sidewalk outside his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Man Entering Queens Home Ambushed by Armed Robbers, Video Shows

A man was ambushed as he prepared to enter his Queens home early Friday morning by a pair of armed robbers who sprung out from the side of the residence, police said. The gunpoint robbery was caught on camera, showing the dramatic moments one of the armed assailants shoved a gun at the 39-year-old victim around 1:20 a.m. off Almeda Avenue and B 64th Street.
QUEENS, NY

