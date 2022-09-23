Read full article on original website
Maryland men accused of trafficking fentanyl packaged as skittles, nerds
Two Maryland men were busted by federal agents for allegedly trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills through Connecticut.
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
A drug dealer who used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to ship heroin to Union County from California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, arranged for the drugs to be stashed in a “trap” on a Mercedes being transported to New Jersey on a car carrier in February 2019, federal officials said.
Duo Nabbed In Wethersfield For Trafficking Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills, Feds Say
Two men are facing federal charges after they were allegedly busted selling thousands of fentanyl pills in Connecticut. Oscar Flores, age 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, age 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford Thursday, Sept. 22, for fentanyl trafficking. The...
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
Register Citizen
Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say
WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Register Citizen
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Register Citizen
Hurricane Ian will not have big impact on Connecticut, expert says
The impact of Hurricane Ian on Connecticut will likely be small, an expert said Monday. “This is not a scenario we should be on high alert for,” said Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University’s Weather Center. “Things could obviously change, but what we’re seeing so...
Register Citizen
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
Register Citizen
East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away
EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy
NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
Register Citizen
Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say
HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
Register Citizen
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
Maryland drug bust nets pounds of cocaine, marijuana, crack, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with a number of other agencies as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of “a major cocaine dealer” in the county. Together, they executed search warrants on Tuesday at homes in the 600 block of W. Patrick […]
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Register Citizen
Officials: Bloomfield man sentenced to seven years in prison for narcotics distribution, firearm possession
HARTFORD — A Connecticut man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release Friday for distributing narcotics and illegally possessing firearms, according to federal officials. Phillip Garcia, also known as “Flip,” 50, most recently of Bloomfield, was also ordered by U.S....
Register Citizen
Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash
PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
