ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
State
Maryland State
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Maryland Cars
Rocky Hill, CT
Crime & Safety
Wethersfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bomb threat evacuates the Enlightenment School in Waterbury, police say

WATERBURY — Authorities evacuated the Enlightenment School Monday morning after a reported bomb threat, police confirmed. Waterbury police said they were notified of an "anonymous bomb threat" around 10:30 a.m. "The school has been safely evacuated and the incident remains under investigation," said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Skittles#Ct#Drug Enforcement Agency
Register Citizen

Hurricane Ian will not have big impact on Connecticut, expert says

The impact of Hurricane Ian on Connecticut will likely be small, an expert said Monday. “This is not a scenario we should be on high alert for,” said Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University’s Weather Center. “Things could obviously change, but what we’re seeing so...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home

NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

East Haven police dog finds child with autism who ran away

EAST HAVEN — Local police say one of their K-9s tracked down a missing child on Friday night. East Haven Police were called to a home on Short Beach Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday after parents reported that their child, who is non-verbal and has autism, ran away. The family was unsure of what direction he went and when they could not find him when they searched the neighborhood.
EAST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Register Citizen

Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy

NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded man is Hartford's 117th shooting survivor of year, police say

HARTFORD — A man wounded over the weekend is the 117th person to survive being shot in the capital city this year, police said. Officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on the 600-block of Wethersfield Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The shooting happened near Airport Road in the southern half of the city.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say

BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
BEACON FALLS, CT
DC News Now

Maryland drug bust nets pounds of cocaine, marijuana, crack, more

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with a number of other agencies as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of “a major cocaine dealer” in the county. Together, they executed search warrants on Tuesday at homes in the 600 block of W. Patrick […]
Register Citizen

Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion

Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash

PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy