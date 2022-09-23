Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary, Police Pursuit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars after allegedly fleeing police following a residential burglary. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Jomar Camacho-Monge on Saturday. Camacho-Monge allegedly went to a home on the city’s northside asking the victim to use their telephone....
nyspnews.com
Allegany Man Arrested for Felony DWI and Obstruction of Governmental Administration
On September 20, 2022 at 2:34 am, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Jeffrey M. Gray, 47, of Allegany, NY for felony Driving while Intoxicated, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On September 20, 2022, Troopers stopped Gray in a driveway on Four Mile...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
WIVB
Police: 2 BB guns recovered at South Buffalo Tops Markets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after recovering two BB guns from a vehicle in the South Park Avenue Tops parking lot Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the Tops at 1460 South Park Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. They recovered the BB guns, cuffed a man and transported him to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, a BPD spokesperson told News 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyspnews.com
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias. On September 23, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Fillmore, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. Troopers investigating a complaint on State Route 16 in the town of Machias observed Oyer exhibiting obvious...
Man who was in vehicle that drove through police blockade pleads guilty
A Buffalo man who was a passenger in a vehicle that drove through a police blockade in June 2020 has pleaded guilty to a gun charge.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head is facing a hearing on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.
explore venango
Pickpocket Allegedly Steals $450 from Man Unconscious from Drug Overdose
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which a pickpocket allegedly stole $450.00 from a man who was unconscious due to a drug overdose. State Police in Franklin are currently investigating a theft that occurred on September 22 around 6:30 p.m. on the...
Two men sent to hospital after Hess Ave. shooting
Erie City Police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend on the east side. Police responded to multiple gunshots at the 900 block of Hess Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday night. A 25-year-old male was found shot in the calf, and a 31-year-old male was reportedly found shot approximately four times in the pelvic area. […]
Grand Island man indicted on gun charges in connection to road rage incident
The alleged road rage incident occurred on the I-190 in Grand Island in May. A Grand Island man is facing gun charges in connection to the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nyspnews.com
Accident investigation leads to arrest of Portville man for DWAI-Drugs and possession of fentanyl
On September 18, 2022 at 2:06 pm, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Shawn G. Woodring, 41, of Portville, NY for DWAI-Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and numerous vehicle and traffic infractions. On September 18, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Barbertown Rd...
wnynewsnow.com
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
BB guns found in car at South Park Tops, person taken to ECMC for evaluation
Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and two BB guns were recovered from a vehicle in the parking lot. The person was taken into custody and transported to ECMC for evaluation.
erienewsnow.com
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
yourdailylocal.com
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
nyspnews.com
Local woman arrested for Delevan thefts
On September 23, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Rachel A. Holland, 40, no known address, for Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating numerous complaints in the village of Delevan determined Holland had trespassed and stolen a...
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat
It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
Comments / 0