Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Broome; Chenango A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Broome and southwestern Chenango Counties through 630 PM EDT At 605 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greene, or 12 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Norwich, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Preston, Afton and German. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 2 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO