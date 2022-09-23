Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego, northwestern Delaware and central Chenango Counties through 700 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Guilford, or 8 miles south of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Oxford, Pittsfield, Bainbridge, Unadilla and New Lisbon. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 7 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fulton, southeastern Herkimer and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. Johnsville, or near Little Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gloversville, Johnstown, Little Falls, Fonda, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Caroga Lake, Oppenheim, Berkshire, Nelliston, Bleecker, Ingham Mills, Meco, West Perth, Church Corners, Pinnacle and Lotville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 29A. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Oswego FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain and thunderstorms through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rain is expected to be focused from the Lake Ontario shore to the western slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Western Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield, southwestern Berkshire, northern Dutchess and southern Columbia Counties through 715 PM EDT At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Livingston to near Ancram to Red Hook. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Ancram, Canaan, Millerton, Ashley Falls, Falls Village, Housatonic, Bethel, Salisbury, Milan, Hillsdale, New Marlborough, Taghkanic and Monterey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain and thunderstorms through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rain is expected to be focused from the Lake Ontario shore to the western slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0