Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Oswego FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain and thunderstorms through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rain is expected to be focused from the Lake Ontario shore to the western slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO