weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego, northwestern Delaware and central Chenango Counties through 700 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Guilford, or 8 miles south of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Oxford, Pittsfield, Bainbridge, Unadilla and New Lisbon. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 7 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyoming, northeastern Erie and southwestern Genesee Counties through 800 PM EDT At 714 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elma, or near Lancaster, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Depew, Lancaster, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Elma, Marilla, Pembroke, Bennington, Orchard Park, Akron, Alden, Attica, Elma Center, Billington Heights, Corfu, Alexander and Cowlesville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 48A, and between exits 52A and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
