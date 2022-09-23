Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyoming, northeastern Erie and southwestern Genesee Counties through 800 PM EDT At 714 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elma, or near Lancaster, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Depew, Lancaster, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Elma, Marilla, Pembroke, Bennington, Orchard Park, Akron, Alden, Attica, Elma Center, Billington Heights, Corfu, Alexander and Cowlesville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 48A, and between exits 52A and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO