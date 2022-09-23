3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip

The third and final suspect accused in the killing of a former Gwinnett County high school coach at a Peachtree Corners gas station was arrested Thursday, police said.

Josiah Hughley, 20, was taken into custody in Atlanta by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Miles Collins and David Booker, both 20, are facing the same charges in the case. All three are suspected gang members, police said.

On July 10, officers found 29-year-old Bradley Coleman shot at a QuikTrip on Peachtree Parkway near Peachtree Corners Circle, police previously said. Investigators determined he had fought with three suspects attempting to steal his Dodge Charger before one of them shot him and took off.

Coleman, who lived in Louisiana but was back in town visiting his young daughter, died at the scene. He was a Norcross High School graduate who went on to play college football at Southern University and then coach at Peachtree Ridge High School.

Collins, the suspected getaway driver, faced a judge Wednesday as scores of Coleman’s supporters looked on. Several of those in the Gwinnett courtroom wore red T-shirts with Coleman’s photo on them.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

A Gwinnett detective testified during the court appearance that Flock cameras helped police track the suspects. Authorities were able to obtain the license plate number of their Mercedes-Benz and linked that to a rental agreement. Police made contact with the man who rented the car and said he confirmed that Collins and Booker returned it about 90 minutes after the shooting.

The detective said once they obtained video from the gas station, the suspects could be seen “looking for cars to steal.”

After targeting Coleman’s car, one of the suspects climbed into his driver’s seat, police said. Coleman got in on the passenger side and tried to stop the theft before a second suspect got out of the Mercedes and got involved in the fight.

The suspects eventually exited the car and one of them fired at Coleman, killing him.

A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Coleman’s daughter has collected more than $120,000.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.