56% of Americans Think the U.S. Is Already in a Recession. These 4 Steps Can Help Protect Your Finances in a Downturn

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $3,364 in direct payments still going out this year – how to get yours
MILLIONS of SSI payment recipients can expect four more direct payments this year. To qualify for Supplemental Security Income you must be over the age of 65, blind, or disabled and have less than $2,000 in assets or $3,000 for couples. SSI benefits are determined by income, however, the national...
‘Out of control’: what the papers said about government handling of UK’s sterling crisis
Turmoil in financial markets which saw the pound fall to a record low against the dollar dominates today’s front pages. The currency tumbled as investors lost confidence in the UK’s public finances after last Friday’s mini-budget. The Guardian leads with “Sterling crisis deepens as Truss’s strategy unravels,”...
Comments / 0