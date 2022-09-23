ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

A weak cool front to push through the area

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

7th Annual Wellness Expo for All

OPENING CEREMONIES – 10:00 am (FREE AMERICAN FLAG) Presentation of colors by Churchill High School ROTC. Lt. Col. Orlando Dona singing National Anthem. The Christian School of Castle Hills choir. (Antonian High School Band), prayer and honor all veterans present. FREE Breakfast tacos/coffee while it lasts. Food trucks/Vendors &...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109

SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual campaign aimed at community-building and making our neighborhoods safer. Our neighbors in La Vernia will be holding their annual event next week. Here to tell us more is Officer Charles Patty and Sergeant Donald Keil with the La Vernia Police Department. Take a look for details!
LA VERNIA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns

Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Happy 100th Birthday to World War II veteran Sgt. Antonio Carrizales

FLORESVILLE, Texas - World War II veteran Sergeant Antonio Carrizales turned 100 years old on Sunday. We told you about him last week when he requested 100 birthday cards to celebrate the milestone birthday. A party was held in his honor on Friday at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville.
FLORESVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

