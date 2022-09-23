Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Trouble with Trampoline Parks: Poling Law
While trampoline parks can be fun, they also pose some serious risks. Mark Poling with Poling Law is joining us with more. Take a look for details!
New Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland aims to help kids with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - There’s a new multi-assistance center at Morgan’s Wonderland. The MAC aims to improve the lives for people with disabilities and special needs. MAC will offer health living and other resources to families, all at one location. The new building offers sensor friendly exam rooms, new...
The El Rey Feo River Parade in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANTONIO – Locals are getting into the Fiesta spirit as the El Rey Feo River Parade for Education took place Sunday night. The parade is hosted by Fiesta Royalty to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Rey Feo and La Reina were at the El Rey Feo River Parade...
Man being tested for DWI after allegedly crashing truck into Fred's Fish Fry
SAN ANTONIO - A man is being questioned after allegedly crashing his truck into a Northwest Side restaurant. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at Fred's Fish Fry off Bandera Road near West Quill Drive. Police said the truck crashed into the storefront of the restaurant. Nobody was...
A weak cool front to push through the area
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but coverage will be very low. Hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s, heat index values upper 90s. Monday. A weak cool front will push through the area, shifting our winds out of...
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
7th Annual Wellness Expo for All
OPENING CEREMONIES – 10:00 am (FREE AMERICAN FLAG) Presentation of colors by Churchill High School ROTC. Lt. Col. Orlando Dona singing National Anthem. The Christian School of Castle Hills choir. (Antonian High School Band), prayer and honor all veterans present. FREE Breakfast tacos/coffee while it lasts. Food trucks/Vendors &...
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109
SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
National Night Out
National Night Out is an annual campaign aimed at community-building and making our neighborhoods safer. Our neighbors in La Vernia will be holding their annual event next week. Here to tell us more is Officer Charles Patty and Sergeant Donald Keil with the La Vernia Police Department. Take a look for details!
Bicyclist dies after being thrown 50 yards during a deadly hit-and-run on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in a fatal hit-and-run along a West Side road early Monday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 1:30 am. along Enrique M. Barrera Parkway near Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Police said a man was on...
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
Someone opens fire on Northeast Side apartment, hits man in stomach, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon Drive. Police arrived to find a man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach....
Happy 100th Birthday to World War II veteran Sgt. Antonio Carrizales
FLORESVILLE, Texas - World War II veteran Sergeant Antonio Carrizales turned 100 years old on Sunday. We told you about him last week when he requested 100 birthday cards to celebrate the milestone birthday. A party was held in his honor on Friday at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville.
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Man dies after crashing into light pole, splitting car in half, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Officials say a man was killed in a crash after his car was sliced in half by a light pole early Sunday morning. Police say the man was traveling Westbound on 90 when he lost control and hit a light pole at the intersection. The car was torn in half.
Three people hospitalized after major rollover accident on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a major rollover accident occurred on the main lanes of NW Loop 410. Police were dispatched to NW Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road at around 2 a.m. for reports of a major accident. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles were...
Northside ISD seeing rise in parent volunteers as extra layer of security, safety
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Several schools in Northside ISD have created their own groups of parent volunteers to act as an extra safety net, keeping an eye on who comes and goes on campus. "That's the reason why these dads are here, because it's letting us feel we're controlling the...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office closes road due to fatal accident on Hwy 90 at Mechler Road
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident at Mechler Road and US Hwy 90 on the far West side. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. The Westbound lanes of Hwy 90 at Mechler Road will be partially closed.
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, injuring three kids, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A driver has been charged with intoxication assault after a car crash on the far west side that sent his three children to the hospital, San Antonio police said. On Friday, police were called to the 11100 block of Alamo Ranch at around 7 p.m. The driver...
