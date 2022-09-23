Read full article on original website
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, September 24, officers interrupted a...
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
More than 20 people arrested, 305 dogs rescued in largest SC dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — More than 20 people have been arrested after 305 dogs were rescued in what officials believe to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the operation interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County. The following morning, the officers...
Suspect arrested in connection with Sumter shooting, missing teen in custody
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man suspected in at least three shots fired incidents and a missing teen, both from Sumter, are in custody following reported suspicious activity in Myrtle Beach, according to the Sumter Police Department. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, is charged with harboring a...
NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The NAACP’s Florence branch is offering a hand to those in need with housing stability services at new pop-up sites as evictions continue to be at a crisis point for Black families. NAACP staff said they’ve seen an increase in those needing help to pay...
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night. “The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.
Suspect dead after shooting in Sumter County that involved officers
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect has been shot to death following what Sumter County deputies say was a domestic incident that turned into a hostage situation. It's the second straight day there has been a fatal shooting involving an officer there in as many days. The Sumter County...
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
Longtime Richland deputy suspended without pay after courthouse 'altercation'
COLUMBIA — A longtime deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation after an incident at a magistrate's court. The department said there was an “altercation” at the courthouse between the deputy and a man who had become belligerent toward a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
Passing of Columbia Police Department (CPD) Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley
It was with a heavy heart that Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook shares the passing of a dedicated police officer. Earlier today, Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill. He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
Richland County deputy suspended without pay
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a deputy has been suspended without pay, pending a criminal investigation. According to the sheriff's department, Robert C. Oates was placed on suspension Thursday following the review of body camera footage from an incident. Lott was made aware of an incident on Wednesday around 4 p.m. that occurred at Richland County Magistrate Court.
Sumter County deputy seriously injured, suspect dead in Sunday morning shooting
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has released new details related to a shooting they now say has left a Sumter County deputy wounded and a suspect dead. According to a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. when a deputy was...
Irmo domestic violence investigation leads to multiple charges
Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
