Illinois State

WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/26/22)

(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday confirmed 17,373 new cases of COVID-19 since a week ago Friday . That’s less than a 1 percent drop in statewide cases from the previous week. There are only 3 Illinois counties rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from 20 the week before. An additional 33 counties are at the Medium Community Level, down from 46 the previous week, and the other 66 counties are now on the Low Level list. Only one area county, Wayne, is on the High Level list. Those on the Medium Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Cumberland, Coles, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining area counties, Richland, Jasper, Edwards, White, Clark, Effingham, and Clay are now on the Low Level list. The CDC reports that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines over the last week.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate

The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wjol.com

Illinois Selling $2.6B In Soybean And Corn To Taiwanese Government

Illinois is selling a large amount of soybeans and corn to Taiwan. Governor Pritzker announced a letter of intent for the Taiwanese government to purchase two-billion-dollars of Illinois soybeans and 600-million-dollars of Illinois corn over the next two years. The agreement follows a 2019 two-year agreement for over two-point-two-billion-dollars in crop sales.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois

(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates

Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
ILLINOIS STATE
#U S Department Of Labor#Ides
Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

After historic flooding, $85 million in assistance coming to St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Gov. Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes more than $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners, according to a state communications press release.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wjol.com

Illinois Electric Vehicle Week

It is Electric Vehicle Week in Illinois. The week is designed to raise awareness about Illinois’ EV ecosystem, including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. As part of the week, Illinois is launching its new EV website.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE

