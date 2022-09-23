(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday confirmed 17,373 new cases of COVID-19 since a week ago Friday . That’s less than a 1 percent drop in statewide cases from the previous week. There are only 3 Illinois counties rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from 20 the week before. An additional 33 counties are at the Medium Community Level, down from 46 the previous week, and the other 66 counties are now on the Low Level list. Only one area county, Wayne, is on the High Level list. Those on the Medium Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Cumberland, Coles, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining area counties, Richland, Jasper, Edwards, White, Clark, Effingham, and Clay are now on the Low Level list. The CDC reports that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines over the last week.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO