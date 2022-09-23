Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
See the former jobs of the governor of Illinois
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Illinois using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAND TV
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/26/22)
(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday confirmed 17,373 new cases of COVID-19 since a week ago Friday . That’s less than a 1 percent drop in statewide cases from the previous week. There are only 3 Illinois counties rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from 20 the week before. An additional 33 counties are at the Medium Community Level, down from 46 the previous week, and the other 66 counties are now on the Low Level list. Only one area county, Wayne, is on the High Level list. Those on the Medium Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Cumberland, Coles, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining area counties, Richland, Jasper, Edwards, White, Clark, Effingham, and Clay are now on the Low Level list. The CDC reports that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines over the last week.
wjol.com
Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
wjol.com
Illinois Selling $2.6B In Soybean And Corn To Taiwanese Government
Illinois is selling a large amount of soybeans and corn to Taiwan. Governor Pritzker announced a letter of intent for the Taiwanese government to purchase two-billion-dollars of Illinois soybeans and 600-million-dollars of Illinois corn over the next two years. The agreement follows a 2019 two-year agreement for over two-point-two-billion-dollars in crop sales.
Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois
(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while […]
Herald & Review
Illinois retirees may be owed up to $300 in tax rebates, but they may have to file for it
Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for up to $300 in the form of a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply for the check. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 and...
IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates
Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
kbsi23.com
After historic flooding, $85 million in assistance coming to St. Louis area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Gov. Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes more than $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners, according to a state communications press release.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
As REAL ID Deadline Draws Closer, Here's What Illinois Residents Need to Know
As Illinois residents renew their driver’s licenses in coming months, they’ll be faced with the decision on whether to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, as the federally-mandated identification will be required in a wide variety of circumstances beginning next year. The REAL ID Act institutes a strict set...
There's Still Time Left to Fill Out a Form for Income and Property Tax Rebates as Checks Roll Out
While income tax and property tax rebate checks have started to roll out as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, there is still time left to fill out a form to find out if you're eligible for a rebate. The plan, approved in April, offers the one-time rebates to...
wjol.com
Illinois Electric Vehicle Week
It is Electric Vehicle Week in Illinois. The week is designed to raise awareness about Illinois’ EV ecosystem, including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. As part of the week, Illinois is launching its new EV website.
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois could receive one-time check worth up to $700
Residents in Illinois are set to receive up to $700 in tax rebates this week as part of the state's family relief plan, which looks to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state. The tax rebates are part of a bill proposed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel...
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
