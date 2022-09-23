Read full article on original website
Gloucester County field hockey for Sept. 26: Delsea wins in OT; Clearview tops Gateway
Cumberland is 3-3. Maple Shade 7, Clayton 0. Junior Emily Melleady exploded for five goals to lead Maple Shade to a 7-0 win over Clayton in Maple Shade. Junior Melanie Bimmer had a goal and an assist while senior Riley Carr scored as well for Maple Shade (5-1), which has won three of its last four matches by the same scoreline of 7-0.
Burlington co. girls field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp, Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Somerset County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Mount St. Mary defeats Union
Emilia Napolitano scored the only goal of the game for Mount St. Mary in its 1-0 win over Union in Watchung. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
Morris County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Roxbury shuts out North Warren
Kendra Sparano, Daniela Onorato, Catie Colatrella, Maddie Marchesi and Emily List all scored one goal for Roxbury in its 5-0 win over North Warren in Roxbury. Scarlett Claps and Fiona Farrell scored one goal each for St. Elizabeth in its 2-1 overtime win over Pope John in Sparta. Sydney Foer...
Former high school teammates Kadary Richmond, Femi Odukale looking to author another winning chapter at Seton Hall
When Femi Odukale decided to transfer from Pittsburgh after last season, he considered a number of suitors: UConn, Rhode Island, Oregon...and Seton Hall. But Seton Hall had one thing the other schools didn’t: Kadary Richmond.
Warren County field hockey recap for Sept. 26: No. 12 Phillipsburg beats Belvidere
Gracie Merrick starred for Phillipsburg, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 6-3 win over Belvidere in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt also had two goals for Phillipsburg, which led 3-1 at halftime. Jill Miller and Sammy Helman recorded one goal each in the victory. Kayla Connors paced Belvidere with...
Gloucester County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Williamstown records shutout
Landon Eaton recorded two goals and an assist as Williamstown got a 4-0 victory over Cumberland in Williamstown. Williamstown (3-3-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Jalen Williams also had a goal and an assist while John Young scored one. Ryan...
Essex county girls field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT
Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Somerset County girls soccer roundup: Immaculate tops Ridge
Isabelle Bariso and Kezia Wong netted one goal each for Immaculata in its 2-1 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Devin Reeves and Isabella Moro recorded assists on the two goals. Katie Keefe scored Ridge’s lone goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Camden County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Collingswood, Bishop Eustace earn shutout victories
Kylee Ferranto scored one goal and added an assist as Haddon Heights held on for a 2-1 victory over Audubon in Haddon Heights. Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (3-5) the lead heading into halftime before Katherine Campbell added an insurance goal. Audubon (5-2) got on the board in the second half...
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). The N.J. High...
Camden County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Haddon Heights edges Audubon, Highland wins
Aidan Anderson scored four goals as Highland defeated Winslow 6-3 in Blackwood. Cortland Webb added two goals for Highland (4-2-1) as it scored three times in each half. Prince Owusu-Twum led the way for Winslow (1-5) with one goal and one assist while Darian Dillard made five saves. Haddon Heights...
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro rolls to win
Ryane Fisahn had two goals and two assists to lead Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-0 start as it defeated Donovan Catholic 9-0 in Toms River. Point Pleasant Boro took a 4-0 lead into halftime before scoring five more goals in the second half. Shayne Lada and Lily Connelly also recorded a goal and an assist.
Middlesex county girls soccer for Sept. 26: South River, Wardlaw-Hartridge roll
Junior Natalia Vera Cruz tallied two goals and an assist to help lead South River to a 4-0 win over Carteret in South River. Junior Madison Vitucci added a goal and an assist while senior Emilly Leao also scored for South River (5-2-1). Junior goalie Ashley Pereira had two saves.
Atlantic County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Egg Harbor prevails
Junior Gabriella Piantadosi scored her fifth goal of the season and the 25th of her career as Egg Harbor snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Jailynn Mulhern and Maddie Eye also scored for Egg Harbor, which took a 2-1 lead in the first...
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Pequannock over Hasbrouck Heights
Shayla Osmanski scored twice to pace the offense for Pequannock during a 4-1 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Pequannock (8-0-1) led 1-0 at the break but scored three goals in the second half. Gianna DeSimoni and Isabella D’Alessio also found the back of the net. Emma Pieklo was strong in net as Hasbrouck Heights (5-2) struggled to get it going offensively.
