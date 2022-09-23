ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex county girls field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT

Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
VERONA, NJ
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Pequannock over Hasbrouck Heights

Shayla Osmanski scored twice to pace the offense for Pequannock during a 4-1 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Pequannock (8-0-1) led 1-0 at the break but scored three goals in the second half. Gianna DeSimoni and Isabella D’Alessio also found the back of the net. Emma Pieklo was strong in net as Hasbrouck Heights (5-2) struggled to get it going offensively.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
