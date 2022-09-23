Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings
More firefighters could be coming to Huntsville, as the city council approved 19 new fire and rescue positions for the upcoming fiscal year. Adding new positions gives the fire department a chance to get people prepared and trained. From the time a position is posted to when someone is actually hired takes about six months, with many written and physical tests involved.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville councilmember plans to use discretionary funds to hire part-time Hispanic case worker
The Huntsville City Council recently approved $75,000 per district to be used as discretionary funds for councilmembers. The council's president hopes to use his funding to better serve the Hispanic community — and longtime resident Aylene Amato-Valentin has an idea for just how to do that. "The community is...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Animal Shelter 'constantly overwhelmed' by too many animals, not enough room or adoptions
Huntsville Animal Services needs your help as their shelter continues to fill up. "We reach capacity just about every day," supervisor Dr. Karen Buchan said. On Wednesday afternoon, there were about 64 cats and 70 dogs at Huntsville Animal Services. Their capacity is 50 to 55. "We are constantly overwhelmed...
WAAY-TV
Families welcome at free Kids Health and Safety Day event in Decatur
The Decatur Elks of Lodge 655 are inviting all families to join them for an afternoon focused on improving the health and safety of children. It's a free event inspired in part by the experiences of Lynn Easterwood and her family. Easterwood said she lost her grandson, Jackson, in 2018 to an accidental drowning. He was less than 3 years old.
WAAY-TV
Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not
Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
WAAY-TV
New Council Improvement Fund
Huntsville City councilmembers receive $75,000 in discretionary funds. Some council members and city leaders believe the new fund is not needed and will actually create a lack of transparency. However, others disagree saying the fund will make sure they can better serve their districts.
Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired
Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired

In response to a tight labor market, former Morgan County employees once blacklisted from being rehired are now invited to apply.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville adds new firefighter positions
Huntsville Fire & Rescue is already struggling to fill about 35 open positions. They now have another 19 new ones to fill. Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings. Chief Mac McFarlen said the 19 new positions are crucial in continuing to...
WAAY-TV
Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
WAFF
Morgan County Commission approves creation of additional deputy positions
Morgan Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan county Commission passed a resolution Tuesday morning creating two additional deputy sheriff positions. According to Commission Chairman, Ray Long, the two new positions were created to boost safety in the area. He said the positions will not cost the county any extra money for...
WAFF
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
Amazon facility to remain closed after overnight fire
An Amazon fulfillment center will be closed for the foreseeable future as officials look deeper into an overnight fire at the facility.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Decatur seeing changes in retail, restaurant market
New businesses in Decatur aim to meet demand for everything from cookies to physical fitness to spiritual fulfillment, but as new retailers open some have also relocated or closed.
WAFF
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
WAFF

Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
WAAY-TV
Landon's Puzzle Pieces: How you can help provide sensory items for children with autism
One Madison County 9-year-old has the same birthday wish every year: to help other kids like himself. Landon Smith is inching closer to being 10 years old. On the surface, he's your typical kid, but actually, he has superpowers. "He has the most amazing photogenic memory. He can remember things...
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City councilmembers receive $75,000 in discretionary funds
Huntsville City councilmembers now have access to $75,000 for any project they choose. It’s all thanks to the new Council Improvement Fund that was approved Thursday with the new budget. Councilmembers voted to move $375,000 from road resurfacing projects to create the new fund. "Taking $375,000 out of millions...
Guilty plea challenge dropped in Decatur teen slaying
A Decatur man charged in the death of his 16-year-old girlfriend has changed his mind regarding his guilty plea one last time.
