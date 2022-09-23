ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings

More firefighters could be coming to Huntsville, as the city council approved 19 new fire and rescue positions for the upcoming fiscal year. Adding new positions gives the fire department a chance to get people prepared and trained. From the time a position is posted to when someone is actually hired takes about six months, with many written and physical tests involved.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Families welcome at free Kids Health and Safety Day event in Decatur

The Decatur Elks of Lodge 655 are inviting all families to join them for an afternoon focused on improving the health and safety of children. It's a free event inspired in part by the experiences of Lynn Easterwood and her family. Easterwood said she lost her grandson, Jackson, in 2018 to an accidental drowning. He was less than 3 years old.
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Health
WAAY-TV

New Council Improvement Fund

Huntsville City councilmembers receive $75,000 in discretionary funds. Some council members and city leaders believe the new fund is not needed and will actually create a lack of transparency. However, others disagree saying the fund will make sure they can better serve their districts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville adds new firefighter positions

Huntsville Fire & Rescue is already struggling to fill about 35 open positions. They now have another 19 new ones to fill. Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings. Chief Mac McFarlen said the 19 new positions are crucial in continuing to...
WAAY-TV

Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WAFF

Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond

One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
WAAY-TV

Huntsville City councilmembers receive $75,000 in discretionary funds

Huntsville City councilmembers now have access to $75,000 for any project they choose. It’s all thanks to the new Council Improvement Fund that was approved Thursday with the new budget. Councilmembers voted to move $375,000 from road resurfacing projects to create the new fund. "Taking $375,000 out of millions...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

