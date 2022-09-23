The Decatur Elks of Lodge 655 are inviting all families to join them for an afternoon focused on improving the health and safety of children. It's a free event inspired in part by the experiences of Lynn Easterwood and her family. Easterwood said she lost her grandson, Jackson, in 2018 to an accidental drowning. He was less than 3 years old.

