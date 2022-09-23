ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments

Toni Wright
2d ago

People say they want change within our legislative system, we want people that understand the issues that we as the people are passionate about.what we don’t need is a representative that does not understand the issues, that can’t explain why he would be any different than what we already have. We will never have change when we continue to put the same type of people in office. If we want change then we have to vote for that change honestly, and stop complaining about the system failing us. We are really failing ourselves.

Lucky Phelps
3d ago

the Geriatric Obstructionist Party is finally seeing that "who" doesn't matter as much as quality. integrity matters more than name. leadership. these things do matter and the gop appears to be in a "rebuilding year". at least they are starting to move in the right direction. it remains to be seen as to what happens next.

Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Team Trump Pushes Back on Special Master’s Declassification Question

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday night signaled they would resist a request to disclose further information on the so-called declassification of records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in recent months, saying there would be a later “time and place” for such details. In a response to a “draft plan” circulated by U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed to examine the documents, Trump’s team asked that he kill the part that asks Trump to provide details on the papers he claims to have declassified. They objected to making Trump “fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order,” essentially airing concerns that the disclosures might need to be saved as part of a defense against future criminal charges. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the special master review be completed by the end of November, putting pressure on Dearie to finish appraising roughly 11,000 records in about 10 weeks.
POTUS
The Hill

Blumenthal holds wide lead in Connecticut Senate race: poll

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is leading Republican contender Leora Levy by 13 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state said they would vote for Blumenthal if the election for Senate was held...
CONNECTICUT STATE

