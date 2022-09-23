(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Illinois voters will decide this fall on whether to add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment question will be appearing on the November ballot. The question will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively. The amendment would need 60-percent approval by the electorate in order to pass.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO