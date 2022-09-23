Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
Illinois Selling $2.6B In Soybean And Corn To Taiwanese Government
Illinois is selling a large amount of soybeans and corn to Taiwan. Governor Pritzker announced a letter of intent for the Taiwanese government to purchase two-billion-dollars of Illinois soybeans and 600-million-dollars of Illinois corn over the next two years. The agreement follows a 2019 two-year agreement for over two-point-two-billion-dollars in crop sales.
Illinois To Vote On Workers’ Rights Amendment In November
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Illinois voters will decide this fall on whether to add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment question will be appearing on the November ballot. The question will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively. The amendment would need 60-percent approval by the electorate in order to pass.
Illinois Electric Vehicle Week
It is Electric Vehicle Week in Illinois. The week is designed to raise awareness about Illinois’ EV ecosystem, including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. As part of the week, Illinois is launching its new EV website.
