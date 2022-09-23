Read full article on original website
Former high school teammates Kadary Richmond, Femi Odukale looking to author another winning chapter at Seton Hall
When Femi Odukale decided to transfer from Pittsburgh after last season, he considered a number of suitors: UConn, Rhode Island, Oregon...and Seton Hall. But Seton Hall had one thing the other schools didn’t: Kadary Richmond.
Essex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Belleville, Pope John, E. Orange victorious
Senior Ivan Garcia and sophomore Jorge Carrion each had a goal as Belleville blanked Bloomfield 2-0 in Bloomfield. Senior John Paul Crespo chipped in with an assist while senior keeper Logan Kutlu finished with six saves for Belleville (6-1), which won its fifth straight match and earned its fifth shutout of the season.
Burlington county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by
Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
Hudson County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Memorial, Bayonne among winners
Jesus Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 36th minute of the second half for Memorial in its 1-0 win over Ferris in Jersey City. Pedro Romano made five saves in the shutout. Bayonne 3, Snyder 0. Jaiden Garcia scored the first two goals of the game assisted by Jose...
Camden County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Haddon Heights edges Audubon, Highland wins
Aidan Anderson scored four goals as Highland defeated Winslow 6-3 in Blackwood. Cortland Webb added two goals for Highland (4-2-1) as it scored three times in each half. Prince Owusu-Twum led the way for Winslow (1-5) with one goal and one assist while Darian Dillard made five saves. Haddon Heights...
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Union County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Linden defeats Oratory in overtime
Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Linden in its 2-1 win over Oratory in Linden. Joey Brenckman tied the game for Linden in the second half after Sean Van Haven had given Oratory a 1-0 lead. Alex Nycz made 11 saves in the victory and Kal Mitchell stopped 10 shots for Oratory.
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro rolls to win
Ryane Fisahn had two goals and two assists to lead Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-0 start as it defeated Donovan Catholic 9-0 in Toms River. Point Pleasant Boro took a 4-0 lead into halftime before scoring five more goals in the second half. Shayne Lada and Lily Connelly also recorded a goal and an assist.
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Union County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Oak Knoll and Rahway earn shutouts
Riley Cross paced Oak Knoll with two goals in its 4-0 win over Elizabeth in Summit. Georgia Christos and Riley Cross notched one goal and one assist each in the victory. Zoe Boggier made 11 saves to record the shutout. Rahway 3, Union Catholic 0. Danielle Maher starred for Rahway...
Bergen County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Bergen Charter cruises to victory
Anthony Garcia and Christopher Marroquin had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Charter past Midland Park 10-0 in Hackensack. Bergen Charter (6-2) took control early with six goals in the first half. Nicholas Pastula and Christopher Sledz also recorded a goal and an assist. Ryan Clark made 20...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: No. 5 Delbarton at Roxbury, Sept. 26, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Hammonton extends win streak
John Waddell scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Carter Bailey added his sixth as Hammonton stayed hot with a 3-1 win over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor. Marco Schiano also scored and Gavin West recorded an assist to help Hammonton extend its winning streak to four and its unbeaten streak to five. Michael Darnell made seven saves as the Blue Devils improved to 5-2-2.
Atlantic County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Egg Harbor prevails
Junior Gabriella Piantadosi scored her fifth goal of the season and the 25th of her career as Egg Harbor snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Jailynn Mulhern and Maddie Eye also scored for Egg Harbor, which took a 2-1 lead in the first...
Burlington county girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. The N.J....
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). The N.J. High...
Somerset County girls soccer roundup: Immaculate tops Ridge
Isabelle Bariso and Kezia Wong netted one goal each for Immaculata in its 2-1 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Devin Reeves and Isabella Moro recorded assists on the two goals. Katie Keefe scored Ridge’s lone goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Gloucester County field hockey for Sept. 26: Delsea wins in OT; Clearview tops Gateway
Gabriella Szwed broke a scoreless tie with a goal in overtime to lift Delsea to a 1-0 victory over Woodstown in Franklinville. Jordyn Conrad assisted on the goal in support of Jordyn Rosenberg, who made two saves to earn the shutout for Delsea (6-2-1). Woodstown dropped to 3-2-1. Clearview 6,...
