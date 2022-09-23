ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
informnny.com

Shorthanded Orange drops first game of the season to UVA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with ten players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy