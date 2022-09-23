Read full article on original website
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Shorthanded Orange drops first game of the season to UVA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with ten players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi...
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
