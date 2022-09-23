ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee

Now the season truly begins. The first month of the schedule has really been the shakedown cruise for LSU football under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers started off shaky indeed with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
LSU coach Brian Kelly will reevaluate who handles kickoffs

LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has full confidence Damian Ramos handling field goals and extra points. Ramos went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts on Saturday against New Mexico, making a 31-yarder in the first quarter and missing a 38-yard attempt in the second. He made all PAT attempts.
LSU and Tennessee will have an early wake-up call next weekend; see the details here

LSU's anticipated home game against Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. CBS, the SEC television partner that has the first pick in the TV lineup, chose to use Oct. 8 as one of its rare same-day doubleheaders. But it will broadcast the Auburn-Georgia game at the network's traditional 2:30 p.m. start time, then air Texas A&M's game at Alabama at 7 p.m.
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels and other players

LSU coach Brian Kelly said that Jayden Daniels is experiencing "no residual effects" from his fall during the game against New Mexico on Saturday. Daniels took a hard hit on 4th and 4 when he scrambled for a first down midway through the third quarter. He missed the remainder of the game with a lower back strain as backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier commanded the offense.
Baseball, football standouts highlight Lafayette High's latest Hall of Fame induction class

Lafayette High inducted eight new individual members and two basketball teams into their athletic hall of fame this past weekend. Garrett O’Connor, Sam Taulli III, Jodie Leblanc Landry, Mike Revere, Antoine Duplantis, Mark Barousse, Dwight Prudhomme, Ricky Poulan, the 2008 boys basketball team and the 2012 girls basketball team were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
Stars of the Night for Week 4 in area high school football

It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted, but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy. Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre. The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards...
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville

The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
