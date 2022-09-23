Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee
Now the season truly begins. The first month of the schedule has really been the shakedown cruise for LSU football under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers started off shaky indeed with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
Brian Kelly says safety Joe Foucha will be able to step in and help LSU's secondary immediately
After working with the scout squad since the start of the season, senior safety Joe Foucha will finally make his LSU debut in Saturday night's game with Auburn. Foucha, a transfer from Arkansas. was suspended for the first four games by academic issues relating to the transfer of class hours he accumulated prior to enrolling at LSU.
LSU coach Brian Kelly will reevaluate who handles kickoffs
LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has full confidence Damian Ramos handling field goals and extra points. Ramos went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts on Saturday against New Mexico, making a 31-yarder in the first quarter and missing a 38-yard attempt in the second. He made all PAT attempts.
LSU and Tennessee will have an early wake-up call next weekend; see the details here
LSU's anticipated home game against Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. CBS, the SEC television partner that has the first pick in the TV lineup, chose to use Oct. 8 as one of its rare same-day doubleheaders. But it will broadcast the Auburn-Georgia game at the network's traditional 2:30 p.m. start time, then air Texas A&M's game at Alabama at 7 p.m.
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides injury update on Jayden Daniels and other players
LSU coach Brian Kelly said that Jayden Daniels is experiencing "no residual effects" from his fall during the game against New Mexico on Saturday. Daniels took a hard hit on 4th and 4 when he scrambled for a first down midway through the third quarter. He missed the remainder of the game with a lower back strain as backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier commanded the offense.
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Kim Mulkey spent the offseason working hard to promote her women’s basketball program. Recruiting. Speaking engagements. Asking folks as she was being wheeled into a medical procedure whether they had bought their women’s basketball tickets. Yes. Really. “I’m going to get my colonoscopy and I’m going down the...
Fambrough: What happens when players, teams get fighting mad? It's time to figure it out
Like it or not, we live in a world of extremes these days. You see it in politics, business, entertainment, life in general and sports. Yes, even high school sports. The juxtaposition of what happened at a pair of Week 4 football games has left an indelible mark on me. It should be the same for any of us who love high school sports.
Baseball, football standouts highlight Lafayette High's latest Hall of Fame induction class
Lafayette High inducted eight new individual members and two basketball teams into their athletic hall of fame this past weekend. Garrett O’Connor, Sam Taulli III, Jodie Leblanc Landry, Mike Revere, Antoine Duplantis, Mark Barousse, Dwight Prudhomme, Ricky Poulan, the 2008 boys basketball team and the 2012 girls basketball team were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory
The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
How Woodlawn and LSU pledge Rickie Collins rallied from 20 points down vs. E.D. White
Woodlawn trailed by 20 points and was mired in turnovers late in the first half. But with quarterback Rickie Collins, many good things are possible. The LSU commitment and his Panther teammates proved that by rallying and then holding on for a 29-26 victory over the E.D. White on Friday night at at Woodlawn.
Northside High, McKinley fight leads to game being canceled in the second quarter
Northside High and McKinley football programs are waiting to hear from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for possible discipline after their nondistrict football game was canceled because of a fight between the two teams on Friday in Baton Rouge. Northside was trailing McKinley 6-0 with 11:15 remaining in the...
McKinley-Northside fight may lead to sanctions, but LHSAA says it will take its time
The LHSAA won’t make a rush to judgment on potential sanctions for the Northside and McKinley football teams after a large fight that ended their Friday night game, LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said. Sanders, who coordinates officials for the LHSAA, said it is “a little premature” to...
Set-up man? wide receiver Trey'Dez Green only part of story in East Feliciana win; Slaughter seeks 5-0 start
When you have a high-profile player like Trey’Dez Green, people are watching. That fact played an unusual role in East Feliciana’s 44-42 come-from-behind win over Jewel Sumner. Chandler Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 remaining and John Dawson ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion to close...
Stars of the Night for Week 4 in area high school football
It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted, but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy. Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre. The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards...
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
Boudin Cook-Off to feature live pigs and the return of a New Orleans boudin-eating champ
New Orleans resident Ryan Rogers has entered the eating contests at Lafayette's Boudin Cook-Off several times, but it wasn't until last year that he took home a golden pig for scarfing down 24 ounces of boudin links in about a minute. He received a second golden pig during last year's event for taking first place in the boudin-ball-eating contest.
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
