The blackout. I get all of the complaints about loving the Scarlet jersey, but doing something different is OK if only once in a while. As for the fans in all black, I also liked that. For me, I think it made the fans overall get into the game more and make it feel special. As a result the crowd and team were energized from before the game and it continued even into the blowout phase of the game. The crowd got loud in most parts of the game when it needed to be, and it added to Wisconsin's misery. I agree with comments they could spruce up the black uni's more adding touches of scarlet and gray, but overall enjoyed the atmosphere the black out provided.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO