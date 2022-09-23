Read full article on original website
Loved Ryan Day's killer attitude in the 4th quarter (m)
Wisconsin scores in the 4th Quarter, so Ryan Day responds with a "not so fast" and leaves his First Team Offense in fairly late with a 45-14 lead. Boom, right down the field with another TD to take the score to 52-14. Only the second time since 1980 that OSU...
Dude is amazing. Several players stood out to me on D Saturday, but Tommy (m)
[In reply to "Tommy Eichenberg Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 11:25:16 09/26/22]. is playing like a combo of lil Animal but with the mean streak and intensity of Chris Spielman. Take him out of the game and Braelon Allen has a much bigger game....
First chance to post since the game. I was awestruck at the level of OSU's play on all levels, but the OL... Wow (m)
[In reply to "How about this O line? They were mauling people. Now rank 7th in the country at 5.94 ypc, and that's without any real" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 11:50:12 09/26/22]. We sat in row 6 right behind the Wisconsin bench. At the field level I was...
As a normal traditionalist, I liked..... (m)
The blackout. I get all of the complaints about loving the Scarlet jersey, but doing something different is OK if only once in a while. As for the fans in all black, I also liked that. For me, I think it made the fans overall get into the game more and make it feel special. As a result the crowd and team were energized from before the game and it continued even into the blowout phase of the game. The crowd got loud in most parts of the game when it needed to be, and it added to Wisconsin's misery. I agree with comments they could spruce up the black uni's more adding touches of scarlet and gray, but overall enjoyed the atmosphere the black out provided.
Some thoughts on my first visit to Ohio Stadium in probably 10 years (m)
Been to many away games and an unfortunate bowl game in that timeframe, but here we are. (1) Got there little over 2 hours early with my 18 year old (his first home game) and could not find a place to have a beer! Varsity Club, the thing at the Riverwatch, the Corona thing next to Varsity club. Was hoping above 21 would get wristbands and others could at least get in. No luck. Nobody under 21. I should have anticipated this.
Great OSU TE. 9 career TD's as a Buckeye. Stover might get double digit TD's this year alone (m)
[In reply to "Um, Hello? *" by Dr. John Frank, posted at 13:27:06 09/26/22]. The catches he is making, and the speed and all out effort he is playing with is insane. It is getting to the point that he is as dangerous of a Receiver as any of the uber talented future First Round WR's the Bucks have.
Luke is WAY BETTER than his OSU critics have said he is. Likewise so is UC (m)
[In reply to "Luke Fickell -Be grateful Notre Dame didn’t get him. Cincinatti is a legit program now . Ohio has " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:18:05 09/26/22]. Said it last year that Luke has UC trending up to the point they would be a legit contender in the B1G West. The B1G West is a trash show this year outside of Minnesota.
Please. Many on this Board want to see more of Styles and raved about his play the previous week. Top 20 freshman (m)
[In reply to "I didn't look at everyone who was in there, but Stokes is a 3rd team safety, I'd say. *" by Purgatory Buck, posted at 14:42:57 09/26/22]. who might be first team by the end of the year. Braelon Allen is only 18 and skipped his senior year...
Saturday night seen thru different eyes .....
To me I do not like the all black. Give me the real uniforms. To my son, who is 18 and was recruited prior to a head injury, and his friends who are college football players - the all black is incredible!. The field does have some issues for me.
Two-Minute Drill: Offseason Updates from Chris Holtmann
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media on Monday for men’s basketball media day. Holtmann provided updates and insights on the 2022-23 team and discussed the offseason growth and changes. Here are the highlights of what was said. Chris...
The starting O put up 45 on Bucky's D in 3 quarters. No need to risk injury. They subbed on D before O. (m)
[In reply to "A lot of posts about why starters play so long. It really is simple......" by jharp, posted at 04:30:43 09/25/22]. I really think Day keeping the starting O in longer was due to Wisonsin leaving in their starting O against pur third team D. He wanted us to keep scoring points on O since Wiscinson wasn't subbing.
I get what he's trying to do and agree some key contributors are young and need experience...
[In reply to "A lot of posts about why starters play so long. It really is simple......" by jharp, posted at 04:30:43 09/25/22]. ...but this team is too banged up at a few key spots to be farting around stuff like this mid 4th quarter in a total blowout. JSN...
They look pretty good but not seeing the disruption from their front 7....
[In reply to "Michigan is a solid team but I don't think they are as good as they were last year. Will need to keep contain on JJ*" by Hanawi, posted at 15:14:42 09/24/22]. ...that could give the OSU offense problems. Regardless of anything else...if their lines dominate like they...
D got Wisky in numerous 2nd and longs, seemed to give up a lot of yards and created too many 3rd and shorts.
[In reply to "Does the lack of sacks conern you? (m)" by Eph97, posted at 10:44:01 09/26/22]. : The pass rush is there, but they aren't quite getting to the qb. OSU lite lead the nation in sacks last year. From SI article before their bowl game:. : "The core...
Woody was the master of that. The great Randy Gradishar came from a graduating class of 75 males, and Woody had been (m
[In reply to "But then Ohio State being close to those "projects" should have an advantage in information gathering*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 12:37:06 09/26/22]. to Champion to do his grocery shopping at the Gradishar family market for two years prior. Or, when he got his hair cut by Rex Kern's father, a barber in Lancaster, for two years before anyone else had ever heard of Rex.
Black uniforms are garbage. The uniform answer is so simple yet no one will make it happen…the 2015 Playoff unis
Just take the black letters off the shoulder pads and those are the best uniforms I have ever laid my eyes on. Why someone does wake up and make those the permanent uniforms is just mind numbing. Everyone loves them. Follow Ups:. Not those costumes... * - Tatum [13:18:03 09/24/22]
