Columbus, OH

theozone.net

Loved Ryan Day's killer attitude in the 4th quarter (m)

Wisconsin scores in the 4th Quarter, so Ryan Day responds with a "not so fast" and leaves his First Team Offense in fairly late with a 45-14 lead. Boom, right down the field with another TD to take the score to 52-14. Only the second time since 1980 that OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

As a normal traditionalist, I liked..... (m)

The blackout. I get all of the complaints about loving the Scarlet jersey, but doing something different is OK if only once in a while. As for the fans in all black, I also liked that. For me, I think it made the fans overall get into the game more and make it feel special. As a result the crowd and team were energized from before the game and it continued even into the blowout phase of the game. The crowd got loud in most parts of the game when it needed to be, and it added to Wisconsin's misery. I agree with comments they could spruce up the black uni's more adding touches of scarlet and gray, but overall enjoyed the atmosphere the black out provided.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Some thoughts on my first visit to Ohio Stadium in probably 10 years (m)

Been to many away games and an unfortunate bowl game in that timeframe, but here we are. (1) Got there little over 2 hours early with my 18 year old (his first home game) and could not find a place to have a beer! Varsity Club, the thing at the Riverwatch, the Corona thing next to Varsity club. Was hoping above 21 would get wristbands and others could at least get in. No luck. Nobody under 21. I should have anticipated this.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Luke is WAY BETTER than his OSU critics have said he is. Likewise so is UC (m)

[In reply to "Luke Fickell -Be grateful Notre Dame didn’t get him. Cincinatti is a legit program now . Ohio has " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:18:05 09/26/22]. Said it last year that Luke has UC trending up to the point they would be a legit contender in the B1G West. The B1G West is a trash show this year outside of Minnesota.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Saturday night seen thru different eyes .....

To me I do not like the all black. Give me the real uniforms. To my son, who is 18 and was recruited prior to a head injury, and his friends who are college football players - the all black is incredible!. The field does have some issues for me.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Two-Minute Drill: Offseason Updates from Chris Holtmann

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media on Monday for men’s basketball media day. Holtmann provided updates and insights on the 2022-23 team and discussed the offseason growth and changes. Here are the highlights of what was said. Chris...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
theozone.net

Woody was the master of that. The great Randy Gradishar came from a graduating class of 75 males, and Woody had been (m

[In reply to "But then Ohio State being close to those "projects" should have an advantage in information gathering*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 12:37:06 09/26/22]. to Champion to do his grocery shopping at the Gradishar family market for two years prior. Or, when he got his hair cut by Rex Kern's father, a barber in Lancaster, for two years before anyone else had ever heard of Rex.
Columbus, OH

