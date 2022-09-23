Former Jan. 6 committee senior technical adviser Denver Riggleman, a former lawmaker, claims he has knowledge of someone in the White House calling a Capitol rioter during the 2021 attack. “You get a real ah-ha moment when you see that the [Trump] White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s happening. That’s a pretty big ah-ha moment,” Riggleman told CBS News’ Bill Whitaker in newly released footage ahead of the Sunday evening special. Shocked by the Riggleman revelation, Whitaker asked: “Someone in the White House was calling one of the rioters while the riot was going on?” The former committee adviser replied, “Absolutely.” “I only know one end of that call,” Riggleman continued. “I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important.”The White House switchboard connected a call to a rioter while the Capitol was under siege on January 6, 2021, according to former January 6 committee staffer Denver Riggleman.“I only know one end of that call,” Riggleman said.https://t.co/U5PIrgqDV4 pic.twitter.com/cbkIFuvc6p— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 23, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO