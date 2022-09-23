Read full article on original website
scttx.com
East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade
September 26, 2022 - Everyone loves a parade. The Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade will be held this week, Wednesday, September 28th at 5:00pm. The parade will circle the Historic Downtown Center Square, led by the Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce. Pre-registration for this popular event is not required...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Center, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a busy week ahead of him. Since the Community Caravan will be rolling into Shelby County on Thursday, Sept. 29, he'll be showcasing what makes the area so great during the next few days. He's in Center for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
scttx.com
Poultry Festival Only 10 Days Away
September 26, 2022 - Only 10 days left until the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, Sponsored by Farmers State Bank, opens its gates to a weekend of Fun, Entertainment, Arts and Crafts and lots of Food!. The Cutting of Boa will be held on Thursday, October 6th at 10:00...
scttx.com
Simms Shares Tips on Using Family Search with TAGHS
September 26, 2022 - Not too long ago, anyone wanting to do genealogical research had to visit courthouses, cemeteries, and seek out old family Bibles. While serious researchers still have to resort to those sources occasionally, there is now a wealth of genealogical information available online and in genealogical libraries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has Family History and Life Centers in cities around the country for this purpose, with one located in Lufkin. Lufkin Family History and Life Center volunteer Delora Silvers Simms shared some valuable information about using the resources there at the September meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, including the fact that they are free to the public!
scttx.com
Center HS Crowns Lin Homecoming Queen; Whaley Homecoming Princess
September 24, 2022 (Photo Album) - Center High School’s senior queen candidate ZaZa Lin was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen during Friday’s Homecoming game against Canton. Her crown was placed by the 2021 Homecoming queen Avery Snell. The 2022 Homecoming Princess crowned was R’Leshan Whaley. Following the...
KSLA
Caddo offers free rabies shots, microchips for pets
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. 3 injured in deputy-involved crash. Updated:...
scttx.com
Bruton Crowned 2022 Timpson High School Homecoming Queen
September 25, 2022 - (Photo Album) - Allona Bruton was crowned the 2022 Timpson Homecoming Queen this past Friday, September 23 as the Bears took on the Grapeland Sandies. Crowning Bruton was 2021 Homecoming Queen Allison Smithheart. The Timpson Bears won the 2022 Homecoming game against the Sandies, 67-6.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
easttexasradio.com
Shooting In Marshall
The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
scttx.com
Operation Enduring Freedom Marks 21 Years
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 26, 2022 - Twenty-one years ago, America launched its counterattack against terrorism in Afghanistan and ushered in Operation Enduring Freedom and The Global War on Terror. To remember the service and sacrifice of Afghanistan Veterans, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars...
KSLA
Isolated showers late following a hot and humid Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Much of the same for part of the day but there is a change coming. We are tracking a cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will reach the mid-90s prior to that front. Isolated showers along the cold front will be possible. Cooler temperatures are expected this evening and the dew point temperature will also be dropping as we head into the work week. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s.
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Sept. 18-24
September 26, 2022 - Over the week of September 18th through 24th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to just 3 calls. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. The first call came in early on Wednesday morning in regards to smoke inside a home on County Road 3286. The JVFD responded to find the source before it could start a larger fire.
Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
KSLA
Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Officials: Lufkin girl arrested for plot to kill her father, run away to Georgia
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy after officials in North Texas say she plotted to kill her father as a part of a plan with a Parker County girl, in which they would later run away together to Georgia. In Parker County,...
