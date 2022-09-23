Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
I’m a pet owner – the five most expensive things when you own a cat or dog revealed and the shocking annual price
IF you want to own a pet, then be prepared to have an annual budget of over $3,500 for their essential needs. A new study of 2,000 pet owners – 1,000 of whom own dogs and 1,000 cat owners – revealed that half of all respondents have set up a monthly budget for their pets (52 percent) with an average cap of $308.
I’m a dog trainer – four of the best breeds if you live in a small home or flat
IF you want a pet pooch but are worried about the size of your home then these are the breeds for you. Professional dog trainer, and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners, has spoken to Fabulous revealing the dog breeds that are best suited for those whose homes are on the smaller side.
We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter how much walking, fetching, and cuddling they do with their owners, most dogs will have to go in a kennel at some point. Whether you're puppy training (like this New York Mets pup), traveling, or need to ensure your pooch is safe and secure while you're away from home, you'll be glad to have a good crate on hand.
A Toxic Food Additive Is Killing Dogs in Brazil
Products made by the Bassar Pet Food company contain a toxic food additive that is killing dogs in Brazil, according to a recent statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply (MAPA). Another report from the Civil Police of Minas Gerais says nine dogs died after eating Bassar brand...
How to find the best quality wet cat foods
There are a few key things you should always look out for when choosing canned cat food. First and foremost, we care about cat health – and one of the most important things for keeping kitty healthy is whether the cat diet is preventing illness and disease. Check the...
Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs
Watching football just isn’t the same without some snacks to hand, and now you can enjoy the big game alongside your dog – who can devour some snacks of their own too – like a 7-layer dip. The dog food brand Cesar have worked in collaboration with chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro, and […] The post Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites
Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites help to provide immune support for cats. The Bites may help maintain normal histamine levels, provide antioxidants and support for seasonal allergies with ingredients like Astragalus Root, L-Lysine, and EpiCor Pets. These Bites round out the full line of the bacon-flavored, best-selling formulas for cats of all ages with the Hairball Bites for Cats and Calming Bites for Cats also available online and in store.
My Pet Dog Show
Bring your furry, four-legged best friend to My Pet Dog Show for competitions, fun and socialization. Break out your pup’s lavish wardrobe and show off your dog’s dazzling style for a best dressed prize.
Chocolate Goldendoodle Traits and Care
The chocolate Goldendoodle is one of my favorite shades for a Poodle Golden Retriever mix! Chocolate coloring is a rich shade of brown. In the Goldendoodle, chocolate coloring is usually passed down from the Poodle parent. The chocolate Goldendoodle’s distinctive brown coat might make them stand out from other Goldendoodle variations, but they are no different in terms of size, temperament and health. So, is the chocolate Goldendoodle the right choice for your family? In this guide, I’ll explain everything you need to know about this mix to help you find out!
PetSafe Products Honored with Pet Independent Innovation Awards
PetSafe brand was honored with two 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards, which recognize the innovators and leaders of the pet industry. The PetSafe Happy Ride Collapsible Travel Crate received the award for “Crate Product of the Year” and the PetSafe Audible Bark Collar was awarded “Bark Control Product of the Year.”
New stylish dog collar helps track dogs’ location
Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar includes spot for an AirTag so pet parents can keep tabs on their furry friend's whereabouts. Dogily, a pet fashion brand that creates stylish wear for pet owners and their dogs, has unveiled a functional collar, the Dogily AirTag Leather Dog Collar. The new collar is designed for comfort, style, and ensures pet parents are updated on where their dog is located by enabling an AirTag to be added to the collar.
Is Catnip for Dogs Safe? A Vet Explains the Herb's Effects
Catnip, an herb in the mint family, is notorious for its impact on our feline friends. Some cats on catnip have a range of reactions, ranging from completely loopy, to slightly agitated, to totally mellow. But what happens if your dog sneaks into the cat toy box? Is catnip bad for dogs?
Can Multiple Cats Share A Litter Box?
Perhaps the only drawback to being a cat owner is having to clean up the litter box. I don't think any owner enjoys scooping and washing out a litter box, but it still has to be done. If you have more than one cat, you may be wondering can multiple cats share a litter box?
Is Your Pup a Picky Eater? Here’s What You, as a Pet Parent, Should Do
As a pet parent, your pup has likely rejected their food at some point or another, whether they weren't feeling well or simply in the mood to eat. And in the back of our minds, we're always a little worried. If this happens more often than not, you may be...
Performance Pet Food: PetSmart, Purina Want to Nourish Your Outdoorsy Dog
It takes training and proper nutrition to raise an outdoorsy dog. Follow these tips from Purina to prepare your dog for a life of camping and hiking adventures with you. Like you, dogs need proper nutrition to perform at their best. Purina Pro Plan Dog Sport is formulated to nourish dogs and help support their strength and stamina.
The best dog-friendly restaurants in America
Slide 1 of 31: With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you.
Bright Planet Pet Partners with Central Pet Distribution
Bright Planet Pet has inked a new distribution contract with Central Pet Distribution to further meet the demand of vegan, sustainable plant based dog treats. The new distribution partnership will increase product availability to independent and regional pet specialty stores across the United States, company officials said. The brand also...
