Peloton's Marketing Head to Take Job at Design Software Firm Autodesk
Peloton Interactive’s global head of marketing, communications and memberships, Dara Treseder, will reportedly be leaving the firm after several other leaders of the company have done the same. Treseder joined the company in 2020 and will be leaving Oct. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Sept. 26). Peloton...
Senate Hearing Spotlights Rifts, Risks on Push Payment Fraud
On Capitol Hill, by now the cast of characters — and the flash points — are familiar. The CEOs of the nation’s largest banks have, in a continuing series of appearances before House and Senate Committees, discussed their business models and in some cases have defended those same business models.
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
Auditoria.AI Introduces Smartbots to Manage AP, AR Email Inboxes
Natural language and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies provider Auditoria.AI has introduced two AI-enabled smartbots that monitor and manage shared accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) email inboxes. Dubbed AP Helpdesk and AR Helpdesk, the smartbots deliver automated responses that speed up response time, improve service to vendors and customers,...
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Klarna Looks to Cut Jobs, Slow Growth
Months after laying off 10% of its staff and seeing its valuation drop by 85%, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is looking at further job cuts. A manager at the Swedish company’s internal engineering unit said this week that the company will focus less on growth and have fewer workers by year’s end, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 23), citing unnamed sources.
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
Consumers Getting Sick of the Metaverse, Really
We’re not just going to play in the metaverse, we’re going to shop, buy, sell, socialize and even work in the 3D virtual realities. Just ask any top consumer brand’s marketing executives. But marketers and managers alike may be in for a rude awakening as the small-but-growing...
Instacart IPO Prep Includes Staff, Spending Reductions
Instacart has been laying off staff and cutting down on new hires as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO), a report from The Information said Saturday (Sept. 24). The company has fired some of its over 3,000 employees after it had midyear performance reviews. The report, citing anonymous sources, said Instacart fired at least three senior-level employees in the past few weeks — though no top management was fired.
Meta Eases Adding and Switching Between Facebook, Instagram Accounts
Meta is introducing features that let Facebook and Instagram users switch easily between multiple accounts and profiles and keep their various accounts secure, a company press release said Monday (Sept. 26). The company says this will aid those who use more than one app, account or profile to pursue interests,...
Amazon Leverages Membership Surge With October Prime Day Push
Any doubts that deep and early discounting would be the theme of thus year's holiday shopping season were laid to rest Monday (Sept. 26) as Amazon responded to recent moves by rival retailers with the announcement of a second Amazon Prime Day to be held in October. The first-of-its-kind event...
U.S. State Regulators Charge Nexo Group For Not Registering Product
Eight U.S. state regulators have charged cryptocurrency lender Nexo Group, saying it has failed to register its Earn Interest Product, a Reuters report said. It comes with authorities cracking down on digital asset platforms which have been dealing with a crypto winter. The regulators from New York, California, Kentucky, Maryland,...
Google Exec Comes Out Against Paying For ISP Upgrades
A Google executive has said big tech companies shouldn’t have to pay for internet service providers’ (ISP) network-upgrade costs in the EU, a report from Ars Technica said. It comes as there’s currently a movement in Europe for tech companies to pay for broadband improvements. “Introducing a...
Walmart Adds Metaverse, Roblox Plays to Recent Run of Digital Tweaks
For the third time in a week, the nation’s largest operator of physical retail stores has made a decidedly digital turn, with Walmart announcing a pair of new metaverse plays aimed at monetizing over 50 million daily visitors to Roblox. In announcing the debut of Walmart Land and Universe...
PNC Buys Restaurant POS Firm Linga to Expand Corporate Payments
The PNC Financial Services Group is acquiring Linga, a point of sale (POS) solutions firm, to further its expansion of corporate payments capabilities while enhancing its ability to serve hospitality and restaurant industry clients. Founded in 2004 and serving clients in 48 countries, Linga provides an all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating...
EMEA Daily: Irish Life Partners With Stripe for Investment Platform Solutions
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Stripe announced that will be providing payment solutions for Irish Life’s investment app and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Fintech Galaxy revealed new senior leadership hires. Plus, Estée Lauder Companies and French luxury fashion house Balmain are...
Jury Still Out as Web3 Takes Shape
When you get past the marketing hype and dig down into what Web3 actually is, it’s hard not to ask whether it’s a real revolution that’s going to remake the internet or simply a far more successful rebranding of blockchain technology. In a report released Monday (Sept....
German Startup Workist Raises $8.7M to Automate B2B Transactions
Berlin-based tech startup Workist has raised 9 million euros (about $8.7 million) to continue building its automation platform for B2B transactions, add to its team and further its expansion into international markets. “This is a huge milestone for the entire team at Workist and approval for us that we are...
